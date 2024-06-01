DBS digibank service disruptions affecting some iOS users on Jun. 1 morning already resolved: DBS

Intermittent service disruptions faced by DBS's digibank app on Saturday morning have since been resolved, said a bank spokesperson on Jun. 1.

Over 500 reports of network issues were made on service disruption tracking site Downdetector from 7am.

A DBS spokesperson told Mothership that between 7:52am and 11:02am, some users were unable to access the digibank Mobile app.

Only a "small number of iOS users" were affected, the spokesperson said.

Other digital services, such as DBS Paylah, digibank Online (Internet Banking), and DBS/POSB credit cards remained usable at the time.

"We have since resolved the issue and all iOS users could access digibank Mobile normally from 11:02am," the spokesperson said.

Top image from Downdetector and Mothership reader