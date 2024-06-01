Back

PM Wong meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

He also met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Sulaiman Daud | June 01, 2024, 02:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

United States (U.S.) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Singapore for the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, focusing on global and regional security issues.

While here, he met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Meeting PM Wong

According to a Ministry of Defence press release, during his meeting with PM Wong on May 31, 2024, Austin reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and the U.S.

The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral defence initiatives, exchanged views on geopolitical developments and the regional security architecture and reiterated their shared commitment to stability and prosperity in the region.

"Secretary Austin affirmed the U.S.' continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' training in the U.S., and PM Wong emphasised Singapore's longstanding support for the U.S.' regional presence," the press release added.

The call was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence, Heng Chee How.

Meeting Ng Eng Hen

Austin also met with Ng, and according to another Ministry of Defence press release, the two discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

"Ng expressed appreciation for the U.S.' long-standing support for the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training in the U.S., as well as for the SAF's technology access, including the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s acquisition and operationalisation of the F-35 aircraft."

During the 2023 Committee of Supply debate, Ng informed Parliament that Singapore would exercise their option to purchase an additional eight F-35 fighter planes, on top of the four already purchased.

Ng and Austin also reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.' continued engagement in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Secretary Austin conveyed his appreciation for Singapore's consistent support for the US' military presence in our region, including the hosting of rotational deployments," the press statement added.

Both Ng and Wong also met with Austin's counterpart from China, National Defense Minister Dong Jun.

Signing MOU

Ng and Austin witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Defence Innovation Cooperation.

The MOU allows both defence establishments to identify opportunities to leverage commercial dual-use and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy, to solve "operational challenges" for both militaries.

Both sides will also work on solutions to address modern security challenges, such as developing counter-uncrewed aircraft systems for maritime security.

The Pentagon also released a statement about Austin's engagements, and noted:

"The officials reaffirmed the longstanding defense partnership between the United States and Singapore, which is rooted in both countries' shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They discussed opportunities to expand bilateral force posture cooperation to support deeper interoperability and address shared challenges.

They also underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to expand joint training, and they committed to further enhance high-end training and interoperability."

Top image from Mindef.

'US can be secure only if Asia is': SecDef Lloyd Austin reaffirms US commitment to Indo-Pacific

Austin addressed a question from a China officer about a "NATO-like" alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

June 01, 2024, 01:24 PM

BT21 pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise & rewards to open at Kinex, United Square & Velocity@Novena Square in June

Yay.

June 01, 2024, 01:23 PM

S'pore police: no foul play suspected in death of Chinese teen, 19, autopsy conducted before her body was cremated

The teenager was found at the bottom of Block 31 Jurong West Street 41 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 01, 2024, 12:47 PM

Customer finds cigarette butt in soup from Ng Teng Fong stall; stall denies fault, says premises are smoke free

SFA is looking into the matter.

June 01, 2024, 11:48 AM

Girl, 2, allegedly thrown off 17th floor by teenage girl, 13, in China

She was playing downstairs when she was allegedly taken away.

June 01, 2024, 11:31 AM

Chinese national, suspected of helping to create & operate 'world's largest botnet', arrested in S'pore

The SPF and AGC contributed to an international operation that seized over USD$30 million in assets.

June 01, 2024, 10:26 AM

City Square Mall undergoing S$50 million facelift, will have more retail & F&B options by 2025

The mall will continue to operate during renovations.

June 01, 2024, 09:00 AM

Car mounts pavement in Ang Mo Kio, man, 41, arrested for alleged drink driving

The front tyre was dislodged.

June 01, 2024, 03:07 AM

A 'wilful act' causing the death of a Filipino citizen would be 'very, very close' to an 'act of war': Philippines President Marcos Jr

Marcos Jr. said that the South China Sea was not just a regional issue, and rejected the accusation that the Philippines had turned its back on the Asean way.

May 31, 2024, 11:43 PM

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visiting S'pore, delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue

He is here from May 29 to June 1.

May 31, 2024, 09:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.