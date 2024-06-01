'US can be secure only if Asia is': SecDef Lloyd Austin reaffirms US commitment to Indo-Pacific

"The United States (U.S.) can be secure only if Asia secure, " its Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the 2024 IISS Shangri-la Dialogue on Jun. 1, 2024.

Convergence in "like-minded" Indo-Pacific countries

"The United States is deeply committed to the Indo-Pacific. We are all in. And we're not going anywhere," Austin said.

"Safeguarding the security and prosperity of this region remains the core organising principle of U.S. national-security policy."

He noted the issues within the region, such as disputes in the South China Sea, and seemingly alluded to the recent "punishment" drills around Taiwan, without naming China.

Austin said "like-minded" countries in the Indo-Pacific region are "coming together" and "converging" on a set of principles and beliefs, which the U.S. also shares.

"Countries across the Indo-Pacific, including the U.S., are converging around these enduring beliefs: respect for sovereignty and international law. The free flow of commerce and ideas. Freedom of the seas and skies. And openness, transparency, and accountability. Equal dignity for every person. And the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue — and not coercion or conflict. And certainly not through so-called punishment."

He sent an arguably thinly-veiled warning about the consequences of violating these principles and beliefs, saying that the U.S.' military "remains the most capable fighting force on Earth" and the "U.S. will continue to stand strong ... for an open world of rules, rights and responsibilities."

"So let me be clear. The U.S. can be secure only if Asia is secure. That's why the U.S. has long maintained our presence in this region. And that's why we continue to make the investments necessary to meet our commitments to our allies and partners."

"Harassment" faced by the Philippines in the South China Sea is "dangerous"

One such ally is the Philippines, a key focus in the U.S.' efforts to strengthen alliances in the region.

The US is bound by a national defense treaty to come to the Philippines’ support in the event of an attack.

Austin referred to Philippines' President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's speech at the Shangri-la Dialogue on May 31, when he delivered the keynote address.

He said he agreed with Marcos who "spoke eloquently" about the rule of law in the South China Sea, adding that "every country, large or small, has the right to enjoy its own maritime resources and to freely sail and operate wherever international law allows."

Austin commented that the harassment faced by the Philippines in the South China Sea was dangerous — "pure and simple" — and said the U.S. is prepared to uphold freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

"And we all share an interest in ensuring that the South China Sea remains open and free. Peace and stability across this region are crucial for the whole world."

Look forward to dialogues with China

Austin's speech came after he met with China's Minister for National Defense Dong Jun on May 31, when both officials met face-to-face for the first time.

The last time that Austin had an in-person meeting with a Chinese defense minister was in November 2022, when he met Wei Fenghe in Cambodia.

Dong's predecessor, Li Shangfu, rebuffed America's invitation to meet on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2023.

Austin said he and Dong had a "frank discussion" on May 31.

He stressed the importance of such discussions, saying, "There is no substitute for open lines of communication to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculations."

"I've always said dialogue is not a reward, it's a necessity. So I look forward to more talks with the People's Republic of China."

"And I told (Admiral) Dong that if he calls me on an urgent matter, I will answer the phone, and I hope he will do the same," Austin would say in response to an audience question on Jun. 1.

Warning did not go unnoticed

Austin's supposed warning did not go unnoticed during the Question and Answer portion of his panel.

Nato expansion did not cause Ukraine crisis

Senior Colonel Cao Yanzhong, a researcher at the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science, asked Austin if the U.S. is trying to build a North Atlantic Treaty Organization-like (NATO) alliance in Asia.

Saying that the "eastward expansion of NATO" has led to the war in Ukraine, Cao asked Austin what are the implications of strengthening the U.S. alliance system in the Asia Pacific on the region's security and stability

Austin said he disagreed with the view that the Ukraine crisis was caused by NATO’s expansion, drawing applause from some in the ballroom.

He said the Ukraine crisis was "obviously" caused by Russia President Vladimir Putin, whom he said "made a decision to unlawfully invade his neighbour who had an inferior military at that point in time".

"He assumed he could very quickly roll over his neighbour and annex the country, That was two-plus years ago. He has not achieved any of his strategic objectives to this point."

Did not confirm or deny NATO-like alliance in the Indo-Pacific

Austin went on to address Cao's question about a "NATO-like alliance" in the Indo-Pacific.

Without confirming or denying, he said, "As to whether or not we are trying to create a NATO in the Indo-Pacific, I would tell you that what we're doing is ... like-minded countries with similar values and a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific are working together to achieve that vision."

"We strengthen relationships with our allies and partners and we see other countries strengthening their relationships with each other in the region."

"This is good news, but it's because they have a common vision and common values, and we will continue to do those kind of things going forward."

