Back

Ukraine's President Zelensky confirmed visiting S'pore & speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue

He will speak on Jun. 2.

Sulaiman Daud | June 01, 2024, 05:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is a confirmed speaker at the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said in a press release on Jun. 1 that the Ukrainian president will be in Singapore for the third day of the dialogue

He will participate in the dialogue's seventh Plenary Session, “Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability”.

Bastian Giegerich, chief executive and director-general of the IISS, said that his presence at the dialogue comes at an "important time" and "we eagerly await his remarks."

Zelensky previously took part in the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2022 via videolink, the same year that Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of his country.

Two years on, the war shows no signs of abating.

Earlier in the dialogue on Jun. 1, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin mentioned the war and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought that he could "roll over" his neighbour.

"He assumed he could very quickly roll over his neighbour and annex the country. That was two-plus years ago. He has not achieved any of his strategic objectives to this point," Austin said.

Viewers interested in catching Zelensky's remarks can tune in at 11:30am on June 2, via the IISS's website or YouTube livestream.

Related story:

Top image from Zelensky Telegram.

S$95 million set aside to upgrade HDB blocks in Hougang, Choa Chu Kang & more

New stuff.

June 01, 2024, 05:45 PM

Show this 10¢ S'pore coin & get free pizza at 14 Pizza Hut outlets on Jun. 5

Terms and conditions apply.

June 01, 2024, 04:52 PM

New community farm launched at West Coast Park, public can rent plots to run nature programmes

Nature lovers, rejoice.

June 01, 2024, 04:27 PM

Deaf M'sian Grab driver allegedly punched by Johor crown prince's bodyguard & pressured to drop police case

The police officers involved will be interrogated by Malaysian federal police.

June 01, 2024, 03:39 PM

DBS digibank service disruptions affecting some iOS users on Jun. 1 morning already resolved: DBS

Other DBS digital services remained usable.

June 01, 2024, 02:58 PM

PM Wong meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

He also met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

June 01, 2024, 02:50 PM

'US can be secure only if Asia is': SecDef Lloyd Austin reaffirms US commitment to Indo-Pacific

Austin addressed a question from a China officer about a "NATO-like" alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

June 01, 2024, 01:24 PM

BT21 pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise & rewards to open at Kinex, United Square & Velocity@Novena Square in June

Yay.

June 01, 2024, 01:23 PM

S'pore police: no foul play suspected in death of Chinese teen, 19, autopsy conducted before her body was cremated

The teenager was found at the bottom of Block 31 Jurong West Street 41 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 01, 2024, 12:47 PM

Customer finds cigarette butt in soup from Ng Teng Fong stall; stall denies fault, says premises are smoke free

SFA is looking into the matter.

June 01, 2024, 11:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.