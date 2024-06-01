Ukraine's President Zelensky confirmed visiting S'pore & speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is a confirmed speaker at the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said in a press release on Jun. 1 that the Ukrainian president will be in Singapore for the third day of the dialogue

He will participate in the dialogue's seventh Plenary Session, “Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability”.

Bastian Giegerich, chief executive and director-general of the IISS, said that his presence at the dialogue comes at an "important time" and "we eagerly await his remarks."

Zelensky previously took part in the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2022 via videolink, the same year that Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of his country.

Two years on, the war shows no signs of abating.

Earlier in the dialogue on Jun. 1, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin mentioned the war and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought that he could "roll over" his neighbour.

"He assumed he could very quickly roll over his neighbour and annex the country. That was two-plus years ago. He has not achieved any of his strategic objectives to this point," Austin said.

Viewers interested in catching Zelensky's remarks can tune in at 11:30am on June 2, via the IISS's website or YouTube livestream.

Top image from Zelensky Telegram.