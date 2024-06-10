Back

Show this 10¢ S'pore coin & get free pizza at 14 Pizza Hut outlets on Jun. 5

Terms and conditions apply.

Fiona Tan | June 01, 2024, 04:52 PM

Events

[Editor's note at 7:33pm on Jun. 1, 2024: A Pizza Hut Singapore spokesperson clarified that the giveaway applies to any 10-cent coin from the first series, no matter the mint date.]

Telegram

Whatsapp

Pizza Hut Singapore is giving away free pizzas.

But wait, there's a catch.

10-cent coin from first series

You'll have to possess a 10-cent coin, specifically a first series 10-cent coin with the seahorse and seaweed design, and present it in order to redeem a free regular pan Hawaiian pizza.

The first series of Singapore coins were in circulation between 1967 to 1985, and comprised six denominations.

The giveaway will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Jun. 5 at the following 14 outlets:

  • Viio Balestier: 520 Balestier Road#01-08, Singapore 329853

  • Marymount CC: 191 Sin Ming Ave #02-01, Singapore 575738

  • Boon Lay Community Centre: 10 Boon Lay Place #01-02, Singapore 649882

  • Punggol Safra: 9 Sentul Crescent #02-02B, Singapore 828654

  • Downtown East: 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-342, Singapore 519599

  • Block 614 Tampines North Ave 1 #01-10, Singapore 521614

  • Block 162 Bukit Merah Central #01-3555, Singapore 150162

  • Block 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8, #01-262, Singapore 650166

  • Block 654A Punggol Drive #01-08 Singapore 821654

  • Block 306 Woodlands Street 31 #01-17, Singapore 730306

  • 4 Bukit Batok Street 41 #01-31/37/38, Singapore 657991

  • 66 Jalan Malu Malu, Singapore 769681

  • 750 Chai Chee Road #01-16, Singapore 469000

  • 251 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437039

Only 50 pizzas will be given away at each of the 14 outlets. Customers are limited to one pizza per redemption.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pizza Hut Singapore (@pizzahut_sg)

Top image by Fiona Tan and Aravinth V.K/Google Maps

We ended fighting with M'sia, S'pore without external interference. Today, we are like brothers: Prabowo

Prabowo said that dialogue and cooperation are the only effective tools in the pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

June 01, 2024, 06:28 PM

S'pore auntie gives migrant worker at Jurong East void deck plate of cut fruit with ice

So wholesome.

June 01, 2024, 06:26 PM

S$95 million set aside to upgrade HDB blocks in Hougang, Choa Chu Kang & more

New stuff.

June 01, 2024, 05:45 PM

Ukraine's President Zelensky confirmed visiting S'pore & speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue

He will speak on Jun. 2.

June 01, 2024, 05:32 PM

New community farm launched at West Coast Park, public can rent plots to run nature programmes

Nature lovers, rejoice.

June 01, 2024, 04:27 PM

Deaf M'sian Grab driver allegedly punched by Johor crown prince's bodyguard & pressured to drop police case

The police officers involved will be interrogated by Malaysian federal police.

June 01, 2024, 03:39 PM

DBS digibank service disruptions affecting some iOS users on Jun. 1 morning already resolved: DBS

Other DBS digital services remained usable.

June 01, 2024, 02:58 PM

PM Wong meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

He also met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

June 01, 2024, 02:50 PM

'US can be secure only if Asia is': SecDef Lloyd Austin reaffirms US commitment to Indo-Pacific

Austin addressed a question from a China officer about a "NATO-like" alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

June 01, 2024, 01:24 PM

BT21 pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise & rewards to open at Kinex, United Square & Velocity@Novena Square in June

Yay.

June 01, 2024, 01:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.