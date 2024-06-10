Show this 10¢ S'pore coin & get free pizza at 14 Pizza Hut outlets on Jun. 5

[Editor's note at 7:33pm on Jun. 1, 2024: A Pizza Hut Singapore spokesperson clarified that the giveaway applies to any 10-cent coin from the first series, no matter the mint date.]

Pizza Hut Singapore is giving away free pizzas.

But wait, there's a catch.

10-cent coin from first series

You'll have to possess a 10-cent coin, specifically a first series 10-cent coin with the seahorse and seaweed design, and present it in order to redeem a free regular pan Hawaiian pizza.

The first series of Singapore coins were in circulation between 1967 to 1985, and comprised six denominations.

The giveaway will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Jun. 5 at the following 14 outlets:

Viio Balestier: 520 Balestier Road#01-08, Singapore 329853

Marymount CC: 191 Sin Ming Ave #02-01, Singapore 575738

Boon Lay Community Centre: 10 Boon Lay Place #01-02, Singapore 649882

Punggol Safra: 9 Sentul Crescent #02-02B, Singapore 828654

Downtown East: 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-342, Singapore 519599

Block 614 Tampines North Ave 1 #01-10, Singapore 521614

Block 162 Bukit Merah Central #01-3555, Singapore 150162

Block 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8, #01-262, Singapore 650166

Block 654A Punggol Drive #01-08 Singapore 821654

Block 306 Woodlands Street 31 #01-17, Singapore 730306

4 Bukit Batok Street 41 #01-31/37/38, Singapore 657991

66 Jalan Malu Malu, Singapore 769681

750 Chai Chee Road #01-16, Singapore 469000

251 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437039

Only 50 pizzas will be given away at each of the 14 outlets. Customers are limited to one pizza per redemption.

Top image by Fiona Tan and Aravinth V.K/Google Maps