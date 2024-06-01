S'pore auntie gives migrant worker at Jurong East void deck plate of cut fruit with ice

An auntie in Singapore recently presented a migrant worker with a plate of beautifully cut fruit.

The wholesome moment was captured on video and posted on TikTok by a user who appears to be a friend of the worker.

In the video, which has over 90,000 views at the time of writing, the woman can be seen offering the migrant worker a plate of fruit.

The worker then turns to the camera, unable to hide a grin.

A close-up shot of the plate reveals the fruit to be sliced mangoes, topped with toothpicks.

She'd even included ice cubes to help cool off in the heat.

A good heart

In the comments section, the original poster explained that the incident happened at Pandan Gardens in Jurong East.

"Singapore 🇸🇬 People with good heart," he wrote in the video's caption.

"They are so kind and helpful thank you so much. Proud to stay here."

When a commenter argued that "not everyone" is the same way, he even defended Singaporeans, saying "mostly".

Netizens also chimed in to praise the woman's actions and her "very good heart", to which he agreed.

Awwww.

Top image from Ashraful Islam/TikTok