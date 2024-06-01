S$95 million set aside to upgrade HDB blocks in Hougang, Choa Chu Kang & more

11 estates across Singapore have been selected for upgrading works with a S$95 million budget, said the Housing Development Board (HDB) on Jun. 1.

In total, 23 projects benefitting more than 15,600 households are in the works.

Examples of improvements include new covered linkways, fitness corners, and community gardens, HDB said.

Here is the full list of projects:

More money

The upgrading falls under the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, which was launched in 2007.

Currently, the NRP budget is S$4,700 per flat: S$3,400 for block- and precinct-level works, and S$1,300 for repair and redecoration works.

The latter includes cyclical works like fresh coats of paint for external walls and bin chute repairs.

Due to rises in the cost of materials and manpower, the budget per flat will be increased to S$6,100 per flat with effect from this upcoming batch, HDB said.

Residents will also be engaged on the specific improvements they hope to see, with more details on these engagements to be shared in the coming months.

More senior-friendly amenities

Future NRP projects will include more senior-friendly amenities, such as fitness trails, wheelchair-friendly gardens, and wayfinding features, HDB added.

"These amenities will enhance the safety and connectivity of our neighbourhoods while helping seniors to stay active, independent and to age in place within their community," the board said.

The next batch of NRP flats will be selected by the end of this year.

This time, blocks built up to 1999 will be eligible for upgrading works.

Previously, only blocks built up to 1995 were eligible under the NRP, said HDB.

Top image from HDB/Facebook