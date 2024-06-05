Show old 10¢ S'pore coin to get free Pizza Hut pizza giveaway fully redeemed, but complaints emerge

The Jun. 5 Pizza Hut giveaway in Singapore, where those who flashed the old 10-cent Singapore coin were entitled to a free pizza, is done and dusted — but complaints have since emerged.

Some who tried to get the free pizza claimed the giveaway was fully redeemed at some of the 14 participating outlets before the stated 2pm redemption time.

The giveaway, which was announced to take place from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, granted the first 50 customers a free regular pan Hawaiian pizza when they presented a first series 10-cent coin with the seahorse and seaweed design at the participating Pizza Hut outlets.

Customer said pizzas fully redeemed when she reached at 1:40pm

A Mothership reader, who went to the Punggol Safra branch, said the pizzas were fully redeemed when she reached at approximately 1:40pm, which was 20 minutes before the supposed start time.

Staff at the outlet told her there was a long queue even before the starting time, and they had to put up the sign to warn people that they were already going to be out of giveaway pizzas.

The staff also said the first customer started queuing at around 9am.

Giveaway at the Jalan Malu Malu outlet began at 12pm

Another Mothership reader, who went to the Jalan Malu Malu outlet in Sembawang, received similar news when they arrived at around 2:05pm.

To their surprise, they were told by the staff that the giveaway had ended.

"There were quite a few of us in the queue and we were very surprised about it," the reader said.

"We probed further and the staff informed us that the giveaway started at 12pm and all 50 pieces had been given out."

They said they were "quite shocked to hear that", as "it was reported that the giveaway was to start at 2pm but this Jalan Malu Malu outlet decided to start at 12pm instead".

"Why did Pizza Hut not have proper control?" the reader asked, adding that they wasted time to make the trip.

Pizza Hut aware of the early redemption at some outlets

A Pizza Hut spokesperson told Mothership that they were aware that some outlets had notified customers that the free pizza giveaway had been fully redeemed before the redemption time of 2pm.

"At Pizza Hut, we have a standard procedure in place to ensure a smooth redemption process," the spokesperson said.

"As the free pizza giveaway is only limited to the first 50 customers per outlet, we have given out redemption tickets to customers in line."

The sign indicating the giveaway was fully redeemed was put up once the outlets gave out all 50 redemption tickets to avoid overcrowding at the stores, it was added.

"We are happy with the overwhelming participation from our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to those who are unable to redeem in today’s giveaway," the spokesperson said, adding that the free pizza giveaway was fully redeemed.

Giveaway announced on Jun. 1, limited to 14 outlets

The giveaway was announced on Jun. 1.

Pizza Hut said participants had to present a first series 10-cent coin with the seahorse and seaweed design at certain outlets to get a free regular pan Hawaiian pizza.

The event was slated to take place from 2pm to 4pm on Jun. 5 at the following 14 outlets:

Viio Balestier: 520 Balestier Road#01-08, Singapore 329853

Marymount CC: 191 Sin Ming Ave #02-01, Singapore 575738

Boon Lay Community Centre: 10 Boon Lay Place #01-02, Singapore 649882

Punggol Safra: 9 Sentul Crescent #02-02B, Singapore 828654

Downtown East: 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-342, Singapore 519599

Block 614 Tampines North Ave 1 #01-10, Singapore 521614

Block 162 Bukit Merah Central #01-3555, Singapore 150162

Block 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8, #01-262, Singapore 650166

Block 654A Punggol Drive #01-08 Singapore 821654

Block 306 Woodlands Street 31 #01-17, Singapore 730306

4 Bukit Batok Street 41 #01-31/37/38, Singapore 657991

66 Jalan Malu Malu, Singapore 769681

750 Chai Chee Road #01-16, Singapore 469000

251 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437039

Customers were limited to one pizza per redemption.

