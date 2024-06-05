Wanted Thai man, 35, on the run for 16 years, taunts police on Facebook, gets arrested

A fugitive who spent 16 years on the run in Thailand for attempted murder was arrested after taunting police on social media with his location.

The man, Wuttichai, 35, who had a warrant for his arrest since 2008, was arrested on Saturday (Jun. 1) in Chumphon, south Thailand, according to Thai media.

Wanted for stabbing man in bar

Authorities had been searching for Wuttichai since an incident on Apr. 10, 2008, Thaiger reported.

On that night, he had been drinking at a bar in Phuket and quarrelled with another patron.

During the course of the argument, Wuttichai allegedly stabbed the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim reported the attack, and a warrant was issued for Wuttichai's arrest on Apr. 21, 2008.

Taunted police on Facebook

Since then, Wuttichai went on the run and changed jobs to avoid capture.

Sometime later, however, he made a Facebook post to taunt the police, Thai radio station FM91 reported.

In the post, he mocked their inability to catch him and also disclosed his supposed location.

"Which cop dares to arrest someone like me? I’ve been wanted since 2007. No cop is brave enough. I’m in Ta Khun; come if you can,” he wrote.

Police intensified efforts and found him

After seeing Wuttichai's post, Thai police intensified their efforts to find him.

Through investigations, they learned that he was working at a durian business in the Lang Suan district in Chumphon, Khaosod reported.

A team led by Police Major General Montri Teshkan arrested him in the company's parking lot on Jun. 1.

During the arrest, Wuttichai admitted to the stabbing but claimed it was in self-defence, Thaiger reported.

He also claimed the Facebook post was merely for show and did not expect it would lead to his arrest.

Wuttichai has been handed over to Patong Police Station in Phuket to face charges.

Top image from FM91 & Khaosod