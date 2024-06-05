Back

Man, 54, splashed paint on Jurong West flat & his legible note, arrested for loan shark harassment

Belmont Lay | June 05, 2024, 04:51 PM

The police have arrested a 54-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

They were alerted to an incident at a residential unit along Jurong West Street 71 on Jun. 3 at about 5pm.

The exterior of the residential unit was splashed with red paint, and a handwritten debtor note was affixed on the unit’s window.

The paint that was apparently used to deface the unit was also splashed on the note, which read: "Last warning B4 I come burn..."

The phone numbers were also obscured by the paint.

The identity of the man was established through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested on Jun. 4.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is allegedly involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment islandwide.

The man will be charged in court on Jun. 6 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000 with imprisonment of up to five years, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loan sharking activities.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force

