Sin Kee Famous Chicken Rice reopens in Ubi coffee shop

Sin Kee Famous Chicken Rice has reopened at a coffee shop in Ubi.

The chicken rice stall was previously featured on Netflix series "Street Food Asia".

In December 2021, it shuttered its stall which was located at another coffee shop in Ubi.

The stall sells chicken rice sets from S$6.

About Sin Kee Chicken Rice

Founded in 1971, the chicken rice stall was originally located at Margaret Drive.

Sin Kee Famous Chicken Rice

Address: 152 Ubi Ave 4, Recess Time @ Ubi, Singapore 408826

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily

Top images via Niven Leong H L on Facebook.