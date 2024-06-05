Back

Tokyo govt to launch dating app to boost declining birth rate

The government hopes to provide its citizens a "gentle push" to find partners.

Fiona Tan | June 05, 2024, 02:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tokyo officials will be launching a dating application as a "gentle push" for its citizens to find partners.

This is part of the government's efforts to boost the country's plunging birth rates.

"Gentle push" for citizens

AFP cited a Tokyo official in charge of the new application saying that it could be launched by as early as summer in 2024.

Interested users will have to undergo an interview to confirm their identity so that they can register themselves on the application.

They will also have to submit documentation proving they are legally single, as well as their annual income.

It is apparently common to state one's income on Japanese dating apps.

Additionally, users have to sign a letter stating they are willing to get married.

"We learned that 70 per cent of people who want to get married aren’t actively joining events or apps to look for a partner," the Tokyo official said, adding that the application would be a "gentle push" for singles to find a partner.

Declining birth rate exacerbating other societal issues

While it is not unusual for municipalities to organise matchmaking events in Japan, it is rare for a local government to develop an app, according to AFP.

Japan's birth rate has been declining over the years, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the trend the "gravest crisis our country faces".

In 2023, birth rate dropped to a record low of 758,631, Reuters reported.

This has exacerbated the labour shortage in the country, as the number of young people rapidly declines.

PM Kishida and his government promised to implement policies, including financial aid for families, easier childcare access and more parental leave, to reverse the declining birth rate before it is too late.

Top image from Canva

More tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in S'pore to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Come on, set up a permanent outlet in Singapore already.

June 05, 2024, 02:06 PM

NUS remains 8th, NTU rises from 26th to 15th in latest global university rankings

In the previous ranking, NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10.

June 05, 2024, 12:43 PM

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

China lands probe on far side of the Moon, 1st country to collect rock samples there

China's Chang'e 6 mission launched on May 3.

June 05, 2024, 11:37 AM

Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Delicious.

June 05, 2024, 11:30 AM

LTA enforcement officer, 26, who died chasing motorcyclist, planned to get married next month

His family and fiancee are devastated.

June 05, 2024, 11:23 AM

M'sia passport QR code trials at both Johor Bahru checkpoints 'ongoing' & 'running smoothly': M'sia immigration

The system aims to speed up immigration clearance between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

June 05, 2024, 11:13 AM

SUTD increases hostel fees for single-bed rooms by 36%, student group upset

For the vast majority of undergrads staying in double rooms the fee increase is nine per cent.

June 05, 2024, 10:58 AM

Chef Bob opens stall in Yishun coffee shop selling Indonesian bakmie, Ramly burger & more

Good things in Yishun.

June 05, 2024, 10:57 AM

S'pore General Hospital calls out 'fake ads' that make use of its logo

As a public hospital, SGH does not promote or endorse brands and products.

June 05, 2024, 10:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.