S'pore General Hospital calls out 'fake ads' that make use of its logo

As a public hospital, SGH does not promote or endorse brands and products.

Daniel Seow | June 05, 2024, 10:09 AM

Advertisements for healthcare products supposedly by the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) are fake and could get you scammed, SGH warned in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jun. 4).

SGH does not promote or endorse brands or products

The hospital said these fake advertisements have cropped up on social media and make use of the SGH logo for promotional purposes.

One of these ads that SGH debunked was for a finger-tip oximeter, which claimed to be able to perform a blood sugar test in five seconds without requiring injection.

Other fake ads that were flagged up were for eye drops that claimed to "easily solve nearsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia", as well as a sexual enhancement product, "Ecstasy Feel: Secret Drops for Strong Men".

SGH said such advertisements are created by cybercriminals with the intent of impersonating a brand to scam would-be customers.

As a public hospital, SGH does not promote, advertise, or endorse any particular brand or product in accordance with the Healthcare Services Act.

The hospital also warned those buying healthcare products online not to get fooled by false claims or purchase them from unfamiliar or dubious sources.

Instead, one should speak to their doctor to see if they are suitable for the products being advertised, the hospital advised.

Top image from SGH/Facebook

