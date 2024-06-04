Disney & Pixar pop-ups at Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall & other CapitaLand malls till Jun. 30 with special merchandise & character displays

This June is the summer for you to embrace your inner child with some Disney and Pixar at CapitaLand malls.

From Pixar character displays to Pixar-themed retail pop-ups with special merchandise, it is enough to fill any child and grown-up’s heart.

Surprise balloon showers and rewards

Colourful balloons filled the air at Funan on Jun. 1 as those around were able to see an epic balloon shower.

The magic continues as a second balloon shower will be happening at CQ @ Clarke Quay on Jun. 19, 7:30pm and collectively, 1 million STAR$ is up for grabs.

Pixar-themed pop-ups

Fans can enjoy Pixar-themed retail pop-ups at Bugis Junction, Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall, Westgate and Bugis+.

Ooooo, character displays

Catch five Pixar installations across Singapore that feature fan-favourite characters.

The strawberry-pink bear Lotso can be found at Plaza Singapura till Jun. 12.

Rex the dinosaur can be spotted at Tampines Mall till Jun. 4.

Catch the Aliens from “Toy Story” at Bugis Junction till Jun. 9, and at Bugis+ from Jun. 10 to 30.

Spot Mei from “Turning Red” at Funan till Jun. 9, and even see Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” at Westgate till Jun. 9.

You can also stand a chance to win S$50 eCapitaVoucher when you upload your photo with the Pixar character displays to Instagram, and tag CapitaLand (@CapitalLandMallsSG).

Exclusive merchandise

There will also be a wide selection of special merchandise and collectibles from plush toys to apparels for limited time only at the malls.

Customers can purchase special plushies for only S$18 with a minimum purchase of S$100 at participating CapitaLand malls.

Alternatively, customers can also purchase the Pixar plush toys at its regular prices, priced between S$24.90 and S$32.90.

For those who purchase any two plushies at regular prices can get a free tote bag worth S$29.90.

Cinematic Experience screening

Shoppers can redeem an eCapitaVoucher worth up to S$10 when they spend between S$60 and S$150 at participating CapitaLand Malls from now till Jun. 28.

They can also receive a registration eVoucher for a chance to be invited to CapitaLand's Cinematic Experience screening of Disney and Pixar’s newest film, “Inside Out 2”, on Jun. 13 at Plaza Singapura.

Registration for the Cinematic Experience will begin at 10pm on Jun. 8 and last till 12pm on Jun. 11.

200 lucky winners will be chosen.

Find out more here.

This sponsored article by CapitaLand makes the author want to spend all her adult money on Disney-themed merchandise.

Top photos via CapitaLand