Attractions you should check out at M’sia’s newest waterpark near KL based on your vibes

If you are heading up to Kuala Lumpur for a quick weekend getaway, here’s some good news.

SplashMania—Malaysia's newest water park—is located about 15 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and about 35 minutes from the city centre.

The water park, which sprawls across an 18-acre piece of land, boasts a whopping 24 slides, along with 15 key attractions, one of which is a surf simulator.

Choosing the slides based on the vibes

Given the wide range of attractions, you might find yourself spoilt for choice.

However, you can’t go too wrong if you choose your attractions based on the friends you are hanging out with.

After all, the intensity of the park’s slides range from those suitable for children to others a little more suited for people seeking to get their adrenaline rush.

The friend who wants something more hardcore than a child-friendly ride but does not want to get too intense

We all have that one friend, somebody who wants something a little more thrilling than a child-friendly ride, but will sound out their doubts if they feel the slide you have picked is a little too intense.

In that case, the Wild Rush could be the slide that happens to occupy that sweet spot in between too intense and too chill.

The Wild Rush is a classic water slide with thrilling twists and turns towards a mini free-fall into a 3-metre deep landing pool.

You can also choose between two slides, depending on how high you want your drop into the water to be.

Plus, there are also life jackets available for those who need them.

For the friend who really likes to party under neon lights

If your friends enjoy partying at dance festivals, screaming their hearts out, and being dazzled by light shows, there’s the Shaka Waka slide.

This 78-metre long slide features dramatic visual effects such as discotheque lights within enclosed tubes and even sound effects.

Just nice for party lovers who want to enjoy something beyond just the thrill of rushing down a slide.

For the friend who wants to have fun with everyone else

We probably have a few friends who might only feel comfortable going down slides together.

They can check out the Monsta and Twista slides, both of which allow up to five people to get on a float to ride down the slide.

For the Monsta, the float will carry riders gently down the slide at first before it enters a sharp drop, followed by a launch up a steep wall that allows riders to experience weightlessness and zero-gravity.

As for the Twista, the slide will start off with the float gently swishing from left to right, before it eventually picks up for a ride of twisting turns, along with a rush down curved walls.Cue the collective screams of thrill.

For the really hardcore adrenaline junkie

If you or your friends are looking for something that really gets your heart racing however, there’s the Sumaumeira Drop.

This slide builds up anticipation ahead of the thrill by featuring a trapdoor as its mode of launching a rider.

The trapdoor then opens up into a steep drop before curving into a high-speed body slide.

If your friend wants to try something completely different

At some point, you might have had enough of water slides but not your fill of fun.

Why not check out SplashMania’s surf simulator? This attraction is also Malaysia’s largest surf simulator yet, with three pumps generating sheet waves which provide plenty of space for surfers to flow and shred.

Each surf session consists of a 15-minute safety briefing session, followed by an hour of surf time on either a bodyboard or flowboard.

Note that the surf simulator is not included as part of the admission ticket, however. It is purchased as a separate ticket at RM45 (S$13) per session.

Or just laze around

Perhaps you are reaching the end of your time at the park and simply want to relax.

You can head to Omba’King Cove, SplashMania’s wave pool to relax like you are by the beach or float down the park’s Ravage River with rented floats.

Perfect.

Ticketing

Ticket prices for SplashMania are RM95 (S$27.30) for both children (90cm to 120cm in height) and senior citizens aged 60 and above, and RM125 (S$36) for adults (above 120cm in height).

In addition, international travellers can also purchase an exclusive SplashMania Travel Wanderlust Package at RM125 (S$36) which allows them to get discounted rates for flights and hotels.

In partnership with AirAsia MOVE, this package includes deals such as:

S$10 off all hotels in Malaysia with a minimum spend of S$75,

S$20 off AirAsia flights and hotels in Malaysia with a minimum spend of S$200,

10 per cent off airline flights (up to S$20 off) when you book on the AirAsia MOVE app, including with ANA, Bangkok Airways, Citilink, Ethiopian Airlines and many more, and

2 x RM5 off on an airport ride, to and from KLIA 1 and KLIA 2.

You can also get S$5 cashback credit when you sign up for a BigPay account and link it to the AirAsia MOVE app.

Promotion Period: From May 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, you will also receive a promo code upon signing up for the SplashMania Travel Wanderlust Package. This code entitles you to:

A tourist privilege pass with additional discounts and privileges at Mitsui Outlet Park located at KLIA Sepang.

SplashMania Waterpark

Address: Jalan Cove Sentral 4, Bandar Gamuda Cove, 42700 Banting, Selangor

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm Mondays to Sundays, closed on Wednesdays.

You can find out more information here.

This sponsored article made the author seriously consider taking a weekend trip to KL

Top photos via SplashMania