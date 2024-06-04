To get free char siew at Crystal Jade S'pore, parents must tell kids, 'Give birth to char siew better than you'

Chain restaurant Crystal Jade in Singapore is holding a promotion this Mother's and Father's Day in 2024.

Diners can get free char siew, or roasted honey barbeque pork, on some dates across May and June 2024.

The catch?

Parents need to say the popular Cantonese phrase: "saang gau cao siu hou gwo saang nei", which translates to, "I'd rather have given birth to a char siew than to have given birth to you."

The reciting of this specific Cantonese phrase must be to a child and in front of a service staff.

Those participating must also follow any of Crystal Jade's social media platforms and like its content.

The promotion, which is meant to take the lamentation of parents less seriously, has irked some though.

Some irked

A photo of the restaurant's promotional poster was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to disagree with the mechanics of the promotion that has been deemed rude.

Cantonese phrase roughly translates to a "curse"

According to the complainant, who originally shared the post, the Cantonese phrase is typically used as a curse to scold one's child or "a way of scolding one's child as useless".

A quick check on Google Translate shows that the phrase directly translates to, "It's better to have barbecued pork than to have you."

In her post, the complainant expressed her disdain and wrote that "it's not fun at all".

Some commenters also expressed their displeasure, with some commenting on the phrase and saying that it is a "rude and toxic" way of parenting.

Another commented that it was "not funny at all".

Others acknowledged it as an attempt at a joke.

"Intended as a way to connect to our Cantonese-speaking audience": Crystal Jade

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Crystal Jade said it intended to "bring a touch of lightheartedness to the Mother’s and Father’s Day weekends" by referencing a Cantonese saying often used by parents when scolding their children.

"However, we understand that humour can be subjective, and regret that this particular reference missed the mark and has caused unhappiness among some customers," it added.

The promotion, Crystal Jade clarified, was introduced in May and will be available on Jun. 8, 9, 15 and 16 for Father's Day celebrations.

Crystal Jade first announced the offer on Apr. 29, 2024 on its social media platforms.

The promotion was introduced in May as part of it's Mother's Day offer.

The dine-in offer is valid at all Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlets, except at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

