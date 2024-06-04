Back

PM Wong appoints Sim Ann as Special Envoy to Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

It will be held on Jun. 15 and 16.

Seri Mazliana | June 04, 2024, 11:33 PM

Events

Singapore Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development, Sim Ann, has been appointed as Special Envoy to represent Singapore and attend a peace summit in Ukraine later this month.

In a Facebook post on Jun. 4, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote that Switzerland will be hosting the summit, and had invited Singapore to participate.

He said he had spoken to Swiss President Viola Amherd on the evening of Jun. 4 and informed her of Sim's appointment.

"President Amherd and I also reaffirmed the friendly relations between our countries and underlined the importance of working together to uphold the principles of the UN Charter," PM Wong added.

Sim later shared a post on Facebook on Jun. 4 to thank PM Wong for the appointment.

She expressed that she was honoured to be representing Singapore in the summit.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was recently in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

He made a speech focusing on the Russian invasion of his country, and commented on other global affairs such as the Israel-Hamas war.

@mothershipsg Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared a stage with Ukraine’s President Zelensky at the Shangri-La Dialogue. #ukraine #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

While here, he also met with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and PM Wong.

In a tweet following his meeting, Zelensky said he had invited Wong to the summit.

According to the Switzerland Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, the summit will be held on Jun. 15 and 16 in the Bürgenstock resort.

It aims to provide a platform for dialogue on ways towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter in order to facilitate a peace process.

Top photos via Sim Ann/Facebook & Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook

