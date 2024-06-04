LTA enforcement officer dies in fatal accident during chase along SLE

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer died in a chase along Seletar Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway.

In response to Mothership’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the officer was believed to have been in pursuit of an 18-year-old rider prior to the accident, which occurred near the Tampines Expressway exit.

The accident involved a motorcycle, two lorries and a van.

The rider was arrested for failing to stop when ordered by an authorised officer, dangerous driving, riding without a valid licence and without insurance coverage, possessing scheduled weapons and suspected drug-related offences.

Video of accident shared online

Footage of the accident was shared online by SG Road Vigilante.

It showed both the LTA officer and the rider on the road shoulder, at the TPE exit, with the rider speeding up and the officer also accelerating after him.

Both of them cut in front of a petroleum truck entering the exit and towards the main expressway.

The officer then crashed into the road divider and was thrown off his motorbike.

Subsequent footage showed a police car and tow truck on the scene.

A photo also showed the officer lying on the road with debris strewn on the ground.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the officer was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

LTA in contact with officer's family

LTA said in its response to queries:

"The Land Transport Authority is deeply saddened that LTA enforcement officer Mr Zdulfika Bin Ahakasah passed on in a fatal accident this morning. He is a valued member of our enforcement team. Zdulfika was trying to stop an errant motorcyclist when the accident happened. LTA is working with the Traffic Police to thoroughly investigate the incident, and bring the motorcyclist involved to justice. We are in contact with his family to extend our condolences and full support during this difficult time.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

The Commander of Traffic Police, Daniel Tan said:

"This was a tragic loss of life of a fellow law enforcer who died while executing his duty to keep our roads safe. The Police will investigate this matter thoroughly, and ensure that those responsible will face the full brunt of the law."

