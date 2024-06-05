Back

SUTD increases hostel fees for single-bed rooms by 36%, student group upset

For the vast majority of undergrads staying in double rooms the fee increase is nine per cent.

Tharun Suresh | June 05, 2024, 10:58 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) announced an increase in hostel fees in Feb. 2024.

A spokesperson for SUTD told Mothership that this is the first time in its 15-year history that it has done so.

"It was not an easy decision, but it was necessary given rising inflation and cost of operations," the spokesperson said.

A student group took to Instagram to criticise the move for its suddenness and campaign for what they see as "fairer housing policies in SUTD".

Fee increases

According to the SUTD spokesperson, the bulk of SUTD undergraduates living in double-bed rooms saw a 9 per cent increase in fees while those in single-bed rooms saw a 36 per cent increase.

However, freshmores, who are required to spend their first two terms in SUTD’s accommodations, were given a 10% discount.

"Somapah Hostelites", the student group, posted calculations of the fee increases in an Instagram post on May 27.

According to the post, the fee increase for those staying in a single-bed room from their third to fifth term would be from S$446.69 to S$608.62.

For those staying in a double-bed room, the fee increase would be from S$362.94 to S$396.44.

doubleroomsutd A double-room at SUTD, where the fee is bumped by 9.2 per cent. Photo from SUTD.

The student group added that it was a "sharp increase" and claimed it was a "massive shock to residents".

Argued for a "more gradual fee increase"

The student group argued in the post for a "more gradual fee increase" as opposed to students absorbing a "sudden 36 per cent increase".

They claim that fee projections are provided "years in advance" for other institutions.

The student group also claimed that "without clear financial aid criteria and quanta, many deserving students would hesitate to write in for aid" and miss out on financial assistance for housing.

The student group also claimed to have polled students at SUTD and posted the following pie chart to their account:

piechartsutd Screenshot from Somapahhostelites/Instagram.

Dialogue held with students

In response, SUTD said that when they communicated the fee increase to their student population in February, they had asked those who needed financial assistance to reach out to them.

However, only "a very small number", which they said was 3 per cent of the number of undergrads living in the dormitory, reached out.

"We have been, and continue to, work closely with our student leadership to ensure that students who require assistance are looked after."

"Given the strong demand for hostel places, we are actively working on options to increase housing places for our students. We also suggest other off-campus housing options for them to explore," the spokesperson said.

Top photo from SUTD.

Chef Bob opens stall in Yishun coffee shop selling Indonesian bakmie, Ramly burger & more

Good things in Yishun.

June 05, 2024, 10:57 AM

S'pore General Hospital calls out 'fake ads' that make use of its logo

As a public hospital, SGH does not promote or endorse brands and products.

June 05, 2024, 10:09 AM

Eu Yan Sang to be acquired by 2 Japanese firms for S$695 million

The Singapore TCM company is valued at approximately S$808 million.

June 05, 2024, 12:45 AM

PM Wong appoints Sim Ann as Special Envoy to Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

It will be held on Jun. 15 and 16.

June 04, 2024, 11:33 PM

LTA enforcement officer dies in fatal accident during chase along SLE

Videos of the incident were shared online.

June 04, 2024, 11:33 PM

Disney & Pixar pop-ups at Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall & other CapitaLand malls till Jun. 30 with special merchandise & character displays

Puffy happiness.

June 04, 2024, 07:55 PM

K-pop agency SM Entertainment to hold 1st global auditions for new girl group

The next K-pop star.

June 04, 2024, 07:54 PM

Attractions you should check out at M’sia’s newest waterpark near KL based on your vibes

Wheeeee.

June 04, 2024, 07:08 PM

Dal.Komm Coffee opens new concept in Bugis with mega seafood ramyun & bingsu makgeolli

Food playground.

June 04, 2024, 06:56 PM

To get free char siew at Crystal Jade S'pore, parents must tell kids, 'Give birth to char siew better than you'

It is part of the brand's Mother's Day and Father's Day promotion in May and June 2024.

June 04, 2024, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.