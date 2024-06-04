Dal.Komm Coffee opens new concept in Bugis with mega seafood ramyun & bingsu makgeolli

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Popular Korean cafe chain Dal.Komm Coffee has opened a new all-day dining concept, Dal.Komm Playground.

The place seats 75 pax, with an alfresco dining area.

The cafe offers a wide range of Korean-inspired dishes.

Here's what we tried:

Pan Fried Sotteok (S$16.90++)

Spicy Ssamjang Prawn Pasta (S$20.90++)

Seafood Pancake (S$23.90++)

Beef Bulgogi Sandwich with Chips (S$18.90++)

K-Bowl (from S$14.90++)

For the K-Bowl series, you can opt for either the vegetarian, braised beef or seafood option.

Signature Seafood Kimchi Ramyun Soup (S$39.90++)

This big bowl of seafood ramyum serves two.

Strawberry Makgeolli Bingsu (S$38++)

Strawberry cube (S$8.90++) and honey coffee cube (S$8.90++)

You can find the full menu here.

Dal.Komm Playground

Address: 124 Beach Road, #01-08 Midtown Market, Singapore 189768

Opening hours:

Saturdays to Thursdays: 10am to 10pm

10am to 10pm Fridays: 10am to 12am

This was a media preview at Dal.Komm Playground.

Top images by Fasiha Nazren and Celeste Ng.