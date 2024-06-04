Back

Dal.Komm Coffee opens new concept in Bugis with mega seafood ramyun & bingsu makgeolli

Food playground.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 04, 2024, 06:56 PM

Events

Popular Korean cafe chain Dal.Komm Coffee has opened a new all-day dining concept, Dal.Komm Playground.

The place seats 75 pax, with an alfresco dining area.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The cafe offers a wide range of Korean-inspired dishes.

Here's what we tried:

Pan Fried Sotteok (S$16.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Spicy Ssamjang Prawn Pasta (S$20.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Seafood Pancake (S$23.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Beef Bulgogi Sandwich with Chips (S$18.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

K-Bowl (from S$14.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

For the K-Bowl series, you can opt for either the vegetarian, braised beef or seafood option.

Signature Seafood Kimchi Ramyun Soup (S$39.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This big bowl of seafood ramyum serves two.

Strawberry Makgeolli Bingsu (S$38++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Strawberry cube (S$8.90++) and honey coffee cube (S$8.90++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

You can find the full menu here.

@mothership.nova Dal.Komm Playground 📍: 124 Beach Road, 01-08, Guoco Midtown, S189771 ⏰: Saturdays to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm; Fridays,10am to 12am 🍴: Strawberry cube S$8.90 Honey coffee cube S$8.90 Signature seafood kimchi ramyun soup S$39.90 Pan-fried sotteok S$16.90 Spicy ssamjang prawn pasta S$20.90 Seafood pancake S$23.90 Beef bulgogi sandwich with cheese S$18.90 K-bowl vegetarian S$14.90 Strawberry makgeolli bingsu S$38 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #bugis #food #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #korean #koreanfood ♬ Armageddon - aespa

Dal.Komm Playground

Address: 124 Beach Road, #01-08 Midtown Market, Singapore 189768

Opening hours:

  • Saturdays to Thursdays: 10am to 10pm

  • Fridays: 10am to 12am

This was a media preview at Dal.Komm Playground. 

Top images by Fasiha Nazren and Celeste Ng. 

