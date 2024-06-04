Dal.Komm Coffee opens new concept in Bugis with mega seafood ramyun & bingsu makgeolli

Popular Korean cafe chain Dal.Komm Coffee has opened a new all-day dining concept, Dal.Komm Playground.
The place seats 75 pax, with an alfresco dining area.
The cafe offers a wide range of Korean-inspired dishes.
Here's what we tried:
Pan Fried Sotteok (S$16.90++)
Spicy Ssamjang Prawn Pasta (S$20.90++)
Seafood Pancake (S$23.90++)
Beef Bulgogi Sandwich with Chips (S$18.90++)
K-Bowl (from S$14.90++)
For the K-Bowl series, you can opt for either the vegetarian, braised beef or seafood option.
Signature Seafood Kimchi Ramyun Soup (S$39.90++)
This big bowl of seafood ramyum serves two.
Strawberry Makgeolli Bingsu (S$38++)
Strawberry cube (S$8.90++) and honey coffee cube (S$8.90++)
You can find the full menu here.
Dal.Komm Playground
Address: 124 Beach Road, #01-08 Midtown Market, Singapore 189768
Opening hours:
- Saturdays to Thursdays: 10am to 10pm
- Fridays: 10am to 12am
This was a media preview at Dal.Komm Playground.
Top images by Fasiha Nazren and Celeste Ng.
