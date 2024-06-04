Back

K-pop agency SM Entertainment to hold 1st global auditions for new girl group

The next K-pop star.

June 04, 2024, 07:54 PM

SM Entertainment, the K-pop company behind popular acts such as NCT and Aespa, is hosting its first global auditions for its upcoming new girl group.

The company is opening up auditions to girls, regardless of nationality, born between 2005 and 2011.

Participants must choose a song from the provided list of songs for their vocal and dance auditions.

Image via @smaudition_official on Instagram.

Applications are open till Jun. 22, 2024.

Successful applicants after the first round of auditions will be notified from Jun. 5 to Jun. 30, 2024.

Applicants will have the opportunity to debut in SM Entertainment's new girl group if they pass all rounds of auditions.

Top images via @smaudition_official and @aespa_official on Instagram. 

