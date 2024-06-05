Back

Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 05, 2024, 11:30 AM

Korean chef-owner behind Michelin-starred restaurant NAE:UM, Louis Han, has opened a new restaurant concept called GU:UM.

The new eatery specialises in dishes cooked over a modern charcoal grill.

Located in a heritage shophouse along Keong Saik Road, it has a warm and cosy interior which seats about 40 pax.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Here's what's on its menu:

Image via GU:UM.

Here's what we tried:

K-Terrine (S$24++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Korean-style pork terrine with stir-fried kimchi and Korean spicy dipping sauce.

The pork terrine has a jelly-like consistency and pairs well with the kimchi.

Nacho Dakgalbi (S$26++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Marinated chicken with sourdough and nacho cheese.

Honey Butter Corn (S$24++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Corn cream with parmesan and cayenne pepper.

Black Angus Hanging Tender (S$138++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Iberico Pluma (S$118++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Before being grilled, these meats were marinated in Korean chilli paste.

Cinderella Noodles (S$24++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

A modern take on the traditional Korean dish japchae, or stir-fried glass noodles.

Mashed Potato (S$18++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Koguma (S$16++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This sweet potato dessert is topped with caramelised sugar.

The vanilla ice cream had a hint of smokiness to it as well.

Yuzu Makgeolli (S$16++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

A traditional Korean rice liquor-made sorbet with Korean pear.

Reservations to GU:UM can be made here.

@mothership.nova GU:UM Contemporary Grill 📍: 29 Keong Saik Rd, S089136 ⏰: Tuesdays to Thursdays, 5:30pm to 10:30pm Fridays & Saturdays, 11:30am to 2:30pm & 5:30pm to 10:30pm 🍴: K-Terrine S$24 Honey Butter Corn S$24 Nacho Dakgalbi S$26 Cinderella Noodles S$24 Mashed Potato S$18 Black Angus Hanging Tender S$138 Iberico Pluma S$118 Koguma S$16 Yuzu Makgeolli S$16 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #food #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #michelin #koreanfood ♬ Looking for a man tima remix - Tima Pages

GU:UM

Address: 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136

Opening hours: 

  • Fridays and Saturdays: 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm

  • Tuesdays to Thursdays: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

This was a media preview at GU:UM.

Top photos via Celeste Ng.

