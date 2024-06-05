Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Korean chef-owner behind Michelin-starred restaurant NAE:UM, Louis Han, has opened a new restaurant concept called GU:UM.
The new eatery specialises in dishes cooked over a modern charcoal grill.
Located in a heritage shophouse along Keong Saik Road, it has a warm and cosy interior which seats about 40 pax.
Here's what's on its menu:
Here's what we tried:
K-Terrine (S$24++)
Korean-style pork terrine with stir-fried kimchi and Korean spicy dipping sauce.
The pork terrine has a jelly-like consistency and pairs well with the kimchi.
Nacho Dakgalbi (S$26++)
Marinated chicken with sourdough and nacho cheese.
Honey Butter Corn (S$24++)
Corn cream with parmesan and cayenne pepper.
Black Angus Hanging Tender (S$138++)
Iberico Pluma (S$118++)
Before being grilled, these meats were marinated in Korean chilli paste.
Cinderella Noodles (S$24++)
A modern take on the traditional Korean dish japchae, or stir-fried glass noodles.
Mashed Potato (S$18++)
Koguma (S$16++)
This sweet potato dessert is topped with caramelised sugar.
The vanilla ice cream had a hint of smokiness to it as well.
Yuzu Makgeolli (S$16++)
A traditional Korean rice liquor-made sorbet with Korean pear.
Reservations to GU:UM can be made here.
GU:UM
Address: 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136
Opening hours:
- Fridays and Saturdays: 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm
- Tuesdays to Thursdays: 5:30pm to 10:30pm
Closed on Sundays and Mondays.
This was a media preview at GU:UM.
Top photos via Celeste Ng.
