Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Korean chef-owner behind Michelin-starred restaurant NAE:UM, Louis Han, has opened a new restaurant concept called GU:UM.

The new eatery specialises in dishes cooked over a modern charcoal grill.

Located in a heritage shophouse along Keong Saik Road, it has a warm and cosy interior which seats about 40 pax.

Here's what's on its menu:

Here's what we tried:

K-Terrine (S$24++)

Korean-style pork terrine with stir-fried kimchi and Korean spicy dipping sauce.

The pork terrine has a jelly-like consistency and pairs well with the kimchi.

Nacho Dakgalbi (S$26++)

Marinated chicken with sourdough and nacho cheese.

Honey Butter Corn (S$24++)

Corn cream with parmesan and cayenne pepper.

Black Angus Hanging Tender (S$138++)

Iberico Pluma (S$118++)

Before being grilled, these meats were marinated in Korean chilli paste.

Cinderella Noodles (S$24++)

A modern take on the traditional Korean dish japchae, or stir-fried glass noodles.

Mashed Potato (S$18++)

Koguma (S$16++)

This sweet potato dessert is topped with caramelised sugar.

The vanilla ice cream had a hint of smokiness to it as well.

Yuzu Makgeolli (S$16++)

A traditional Korean rice liquor-made sorbet with Korean pear.

Reservations to GU:UM can be made here.

GU:UM

Address: 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136

Opening hours:

Fridays and Saturdays: 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm

11:30am to 2:30pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm Tuesdays to Thursdays: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

This was a media preview at GU:UM.

Top photos via Celeste Ng.