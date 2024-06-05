LTA enforcement officer, 26, who died chasing motorcyclist, planned to get married next month

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer who died during a chase along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jun. 4 was planning to get married in July.

Zdulfika Ahakasah, 26, was to marry his fiancee, whom he had known for about half a decade, the deceased's elder brother, Radin Ilahi Ahakasah, told The Straits Times.

Radin, 47, said his sister called him at around 11am to inform him that Zdulfika, the youngest of six siblings, had been taken to the hospital.

The elder sibling rushed to the hospital and was told his youngest brother was no more.

Their parents and Zdulfika's fiancee were shattered.

The fiancee was "in a very bad state" and she had been crying since she found out about Zdulfika's passing, Radin said.

He added that his mother shouted in hospital for staff to save her son and to give him back.

Zdulfika’s oldest sister, Siti Werdanengsy, remembers her youngest brother as "happy-go-lucky" and someone who never got angry, and brought a smile to people's faces.

The youngest sibling had sent out wedding invitations and finished the last of his wedding preparations.

He had previously worked in the police force and Aetos, before joining LTA as an enforcement.

His wake will be held at his Ang Mo Kio home on Jun. 5

Background

The officer was seen on video in pursuit of an 18-year-old rider along the SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) when the accident occurred.

The accident involved a motorcycle, two lorries and a van.

The rider was arrested for failing to stop when ordered by an authorised officer, dangerous driving, riding without a valid licence and without insurance coverage, possessing scheduled weapons and suspected drug-related offences.

