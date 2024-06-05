Back

LTA enforcement officer, 26, who died chasing motorcyclist, planned to get married next month

His family and fiancee are devastated.

Amber Tay | June 05, 2024, 11:23 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer who died during a chase along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jun. 4 was planning to get married in July.

Zdulfika Ahakasah, 26, was to marry his fiancee, whom he had known for about half a decade, the deceased's elder brother, Radin Ilahi Ahakasah, told The Straits Times.

Radin, 47, said his sister called him at around 11am to inform him that Zdulfika, the youngest of six siblings, had been taken to the hospital.

The elder sibling rushed to the hospital and was told his youngest brother was no more.

Their parents and Zdulfika's fiancee were shattered.

The fiancee was "in a very bad state" and she had been crying since she found out about Zdulfika's passing, Radin said.

He added that his mother shouted in hospital for staff to save her son and to give him back.

Zdulfika’s oldest sister, Siti Werdanengsy, remembers her youngest brother as "happy-go-lucky" and someone who never got angry, and brought a smile to people's faces.

The youngest sibling had sent out wedding invitations and finished the last of his wedding preparations.

He had previously worked in the police force and Aetos, before joining LTA as an enforcement.

His wake will be held at his Ang Mo Kio home on Jun. 5

Background

The officer was seen on video in pursuit of an 18-year-old rider along the SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) when the accident occurred.

The accident involved a motorcycle, two lorries and a van.

The rider was arrested for failing to stop when ordered by an authorised officer, dangerous driving, riding without a valid licence and without insurance coverage, possessing scheduled weapons and suspected drug-related offences.

Top image via Telegram

S'pore building 2 more hydrogen-ready power plants by 2030

To meet the nation's electricity demands more sustainably.

June 05, 2024, 02:48 PM

Tokyo govt to launch dating app to boost declining birth rate

The government hopes to provide its citizens a "gentle push" to find partners.

June 05, 2024, 02:17 PM

More tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in S'pore to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Come on, set up a permanent outlet in Singapore already.

June 05, 2024, 02:06 PM

NUS remains 8th, NTU rises from 26th to 15th in latest global university rankings

In the previous ranking, NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10.

June 05, 2024, 12:43 PM

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

China lands probe on far side of the Moon, 1st country to collect rock samples there

China's Chang'e 6 mission launched on May 3.

June 05, 2024, 11:37 AM

Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Delicious.

June 05, 2024, 11:30 AM

M'sia passport QR code trials at both Johor Bahru checkpoints 'ongoing' & 'running smoothly': M'sia immigration

The system aims to speed up immigration clearance between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

June 05, 2024, 11:13 AM

SUTD increases hostel fees for single-bed rooms by 36%, student group upset

For the vast majority of undergrads staying in double rooms the fee increase is nine per cent.

June 05, 2024, 10:58 AM

Chef Bob opens stall in Yishun coffee shop selling Indonesian bakmie, Ramly burger & more

Good things in Yishun.

June 05, 2024, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.