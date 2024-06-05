Back

More tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in S'pore to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Come on, set up a permanent outlet in Singapore already.

Belmont Lay | June 05, 2024, 02:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Chick-fil-A is releasing more tickets for its pop-up event in late June 2024.

The American fast-food restaurant announced on Jun. 5 that it would release more tickets on Jun. 6 at 12pm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chicken and Smiles (@chickenandsmiles)

This means that more can attend the previously sold-out event at Esplanade Mall, from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm, in light of the overwhelming response.

In an Instagram post, Chick-fil-A said: “Thank you Singapore for the love! We’re waffly happy to share that we’ve made arrangements to serve more guests.”

S$10 a ticket to charity

Chick-fil-A had released 600 event tickets on Jun. 3 at noon.

They were snapped up by 1:27pm.

Those who got the tickets had to make a S$10 donation to Community Chest (ComChest).

Each ticket is for an Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries and a drink.

A total of S$12,000 was raised for ComChest on Jun. 3.

Photos via Chik-fil-A

Hole-in-the-wall shop in Kandahar Street has creme brulee crepes from S$9

Sweet.

June 05, 2024, 06:00 PM

Man, 54, splashed paint on Jurong West flat & his legible note, arrested for loan shark harassment

Should have splashed the paint before pasting the note.

June 05, 2024, 04:51 PM

Construction on Founders' Memorial at Gardens by the Bay begins, set to open in 2028

It will honour the legacy of Singapore's founding fathers.

June 05, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'pore building 2 more hydrogen-ready power plants by 2030

To meet the nation's electricity demands more sustainably.

June 05, 2024, 02:48 PM

Tokyo govt to launch dating app to boost declining birth rate

The government hopes to provide its citizens a "gentle push" to find partners.

June 05, 2024, 02:17 PM

NUS remains 8th, NTU rises from 26th to 15th in latest global university rankings

In the previous ranking, NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10.

June 05, 2024, 12:43 PM

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

China lands probe on far side of the Moon, 1st country to collect rock samples there

China's Chang'e 6 mission launched on May 3.

June 05, 2024, 11:37 AM

Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Delicious.

June 05, 2024, 11:30 AM

LTA enforcement officer, 26, who died chasing motorcyclist, planned to get married next month

His family and fiancee are devastated.

June 05, 2024, 11:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.