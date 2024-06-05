More tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in S'pore to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Chick-fil-A is releasing more tickets for its pop-up event in late June 2024.

The American fast-food restaurant announced on Jun. 5 that it would release more tickets on Jun. 6 at 12pm.

This means that more can attend the previously sold-out event at Esplanade Mall, from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm, in light of the overwhelming response.

In an Instagram post, Chick-fil-A said: “Thank you Singapore for the love! We’re waffly happy to share that we’ve made arrangements to serve more guests.”

S$10 a ticket to charity

Chick-fil-A had released 600 event tickets on Jun. 3 at noon.

They were snapped up by 1:27pm.

Those who got the tickets had to make a S$10 donation to Community Chest (ComChest).

Each ticket is for an Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries and a drink.

A total of S$12,000 was raised for ComChest on Jun. 3.

Photos via Chik-fil-A