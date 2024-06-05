Hole-in-the-wall shop in Kandahar Street has creme brulee crepes from S$9

Tucked along Kandahar Street is The Brulee, a newly opened dessert spot that specialises in crepe brulees.
For the uninitiated, a crepe brulee is essentially a creme brulee wrapped in a crepe.
Here's what we tried:
The Classic Crepe Brulee (S$9)
This crepe brulee consists of fresh cream, cheesecake and creme brulee.
Besides the Classic Crepe Brulee, the shop also offers these variations of crepe brulees at S$9 each:
- The Apple Crumble Crepe Brulee
- The Chempedak Crepe Brulee
- The Tiramisu Crepe Brulee
- The Nutella Crepe Brulee
ChocoMarsh (S$6)
Hot chocolate topped with sweet, fluffy marshmallow meringue.
Besides the ChocoMarsh, the shop also offers a green tea variation called MatchaMarsh.
@mothership.nova The Brulee 📍: 77 Aliwal St, S199948 ⏰: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm 🍴: Classic Crepe Brulee S$9 ChocoMarsh S$6 #tiktok #tiktoksg #bugis #dessert #cremebrulee #food #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ K. - Cigarettes After Sex
The Brulee
Address: 77 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199948
Opening hours:
Tuesdays to Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
Closed on Mondays.
Top images by Fasiha Nazren.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.