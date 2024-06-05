Back

Hole-in-the-wall shop in Kandahar Street has creme brulee crepes from S$9

Sweet.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 05, 2024, 06:00 PM

Tucked along Kandahar Street is The Brulee, a newly opened dessert spot that specialises in crepe brulees.

For the uninitiated, a crepe brulee is essentially a creme brulee wrapped in a crepe.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's what we tried:

The Classic Crepe Brulee (S$9)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This crepe brulee consists of fresh cream, cheesecake and creme brulee.

Besides the Classic Crepe Brulee, the shop also offers these variations of crepe brulees at S$9 each:

  • The Apple Crumble Crepe Brulee

  • The Chempedak Crepe Brulee

  • The Tiramisu Crepe Brulee

  • The Nutella Crepe Brulee

ChocoMarsh (S$6)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Hot chocolate topped with sweet, fluffy marshmallow meringue.

Besides the ChocoMarsh, the shop also offers a green tea variation called MatchaMarsh.

@mothership.nova The Brulee 📍: 77 Aliwal St, S199948 ⏰: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm 🍴: Classic Crepe Brulee S$9 ChocoMarsh S$6 #tiktok #tiktoksg #bugis #dessert #cremebrulee #food #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ K. - Cigarettes After Sex

The Brulee

Address: 77 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199948

Opening hours:

Tuesdays to Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

Closed on Mondays.

Top images by Fasiha Nazren. 

