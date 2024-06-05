Hole-in-the-wall shop in Kandahar Street has creme brulee crepes from S$9

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Tucked along Kandahar Street is The Brulee, a newly opened dessert spot that specialises in crepe brulees.

For the uninitiated, a crepe brulee is essentially a creme brulee wrapped in a crepe.

Here's what we tried:

The Classic Crepe Brulee (S$9)

This crepe brulee consists of fresh cream, cheesecake and creme brulee.

Besides the Classic Crepe Brulee, the shop also offers these variations of crepe brulees at S$9 each:

The Apple Crumble Crepe Brulee

The Chempedak Crepe Brulee

The Tiramisu Crepe Brulee

The Nutella Crepe Brulee

ChocoMarsh (S$6)

Hot chocolate topped with sweet, fluffy marshmallow meringue.

Besides the ChocoMarsh, the shop also offers a green tea variation called MatchaMarsh.

The Brulee

Address: 77 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199948

Opening hours:

Tuesdays to Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

Closed on Mondays.

Top images by Fasiha Nazren.