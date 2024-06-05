Back

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

Matthias Ang | June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

The two-hour long disruption to train services between Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang stations that occurred on Jun. 3, 2024, was the result of a lighting strike that caused traction power to trip.

Small fire broke out at power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike

According to transport operator SMRT Corporation Ltd (SMRT), preliminary investigations found a small fire involving a power control box located about 20 meters from the Kranji station platform.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further investigations confirmed that the lightning strike damaged numerous components, especially the disconnecting switch in the power control box, causing the power to trip.

Train captain made the decision to press the emergency button after seeing fire

As a safety precaution, train services were stopped in both directions between Kranji and Woodlands, to allow engineers to isolate the damaged switch so that train services could resume.

SMRT added that a train captain had activated the emergency switch push button to stop the train at Kranji station after noticing the fire coming from the power control box along the track.

"This quick decision prevented the train from potentially stalling on the tracks, which could have required commuters to walk to the nearest station," SMRT added.

The damaged switch will be sent for further investigation by LTA, SMRT, Meiden, and Kraus Elektrotechnik.

Additional staff deployed to address the disruption

Additional staff were also deployed to assist and direct commuters at the affected stations and bus interchanges.

"Station and in-train announcements were made, and signage was displayed to inform all affected commuters of the situation," SMRT wrote.

The transport operator added:

"We understand that commuters may have had a long day. We apologise for the longer travel time and thank all affected commuters for their patience and understanding of this challenging incident."

Top photo via SMRT

