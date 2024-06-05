Back

NUS remains 8th, NTU rises from 26th to 15th in latest global university rankings

In the previous ranking, NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10.

Amber Tay | June 05, 2024, 12:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The National University of Singapore (NUS) retained its spot as the eighth-best global university, while Nanyang Technological University (NTU) rose to 15th place.

In the previous edition of the rankings, released in 2023 by higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10, while NTU was ranked 26th.

Top five universities

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continued to rank first in this year's QS rankings, retaining its spot on top for the 13th consecutive year.

Imperial College London and University of Oxford came in second and third respectively.

Harvard University and University of Cambridge took fourth and fifth place respectively.

What are the metrics

The latest Britain-based QS World University Rankings 2025, released on Jun. 5, 2024, uses metrics including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

Three new metrics — sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network — were added to the methodology in 2023.

Here are the statistics for NUS:

Screenshot via Top Universities

NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye attributed NUS’ strong performance to the collective achievement of the University’s outstanding faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

He said, "As a leading global university, NUS continues to push the boundaries in education, research, innovation and enterprise, challenging students to learn and unlearn, grow in adaptability and resilience, and discover a world beyond themselves.”

Here are the statistics for NTU:

Screenshot via Top Universities

NTU President Professor Ho Teck Hua said, “To be ranked in the top 15 shows that despite being a young university, NTU is internationally competitive. We are elated to see that the university has improved in four dimensions, namely employer reputation, employment outcome, sustainability, and international research network."

Both universities noted their considerable progress in the sustainability indicator and their commitment to shaping a sustainable future.

Other Singapore universities in the rankings

Singapore Management University (SMU) is now placed 585th, compared to its previous year's ranking at 545th.

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) fell from 429th place to 440th in the new ranking.

Top image via NUS Facebook and NTU website

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

China lands probe on far side of the Moon, 1st country to collect rock samples there

China's Chang'e 6 mission launched on May 3.

June 05, 2024, 11:37 AM

Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Delicious.

June 05, 2024, 11:30 AM

LTA enforcement officer, 26, who died chasing motorcyclist, planned to get married next month

His family and fiancee are devastated.

June 05, 2024, 11:23 AM

M'sia passport QR code trials at both Johor Bahru checkpoints 'ongoing' & 'running smoothly': M'sia immigration

The system aims to speed up immigration clearance between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

June 05, 2024, 11:13 AM

SUTD increases hostel fees for single-bed rooms by 36%, student group upset

For the vast majority of undergrads staying in double rooms the fee increase is nine per cent.

June 05, 2024, 10:58 AM

Chef Bob opens stall in Yishun coffee shop selling Indonesian bakmie, Ramly burger & more

Good things in Yishun.

June 05, 2024, 10:57 AM

S'pore General Hospital calls out 'fake ads' that make use of its logo

As a public hospital, SGH does not promote or endorse brands and products.

June 05, 2024, 10:09 AM

Eu Yan Sang to be acquired by 2 Japanese firms for S$695 million

The Singapore TCM company is valued at approximately S$808 million.

June 05, 2024, 12:45 AM

PM Wong appoints Sim Ann as Special Envoy to Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

It will be held on Jun. 15 and 16.

June 04, 2024, 11:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.