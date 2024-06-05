Back

S'pore building 2 more hydrogen-ready power plants by 2030

To meet the nation's electricity demands more sustainably.

Daniel Seow | June 05, 2024, 02:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore is slated to build two new natural gas power plants which are able to use hydrogen for fuel by 2030.

This is to meet the country's growing electricity demand amidst a push for greener energy.

Plants have to be hydrogen-compatible to cut emissions

On Jun. 4, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) launched a request for proposals for companies to build, own and operate two such plants by 2029 and 2030.

The plants will be expected to have a generation capacity of 600 mega-watts, which can power about 864,000 four-room flats for a year.

EMA noted that Singapore's electricity demand has seen a steady increase over the years, largely driven by the advanced manufacturing, digital economy, and transport sectors.

It projected that the nation's peak power demand would grow by at least 3.7 per cent over the next six years.

From 2024, EMA also requires all new and upgraded power plants to be 10 per cent more carbon efficient, and be able to run on fuels with 30 per cent hydrogen content.

They must also be able to shift to running fully on hydrogen, so as to further reduce emissions when hydrogen becomes more commercially viable in future.

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by Oct. 31 2024, 3pm.

More details can be found at their website: https://go.gov.sg/second-rfp-for-new-generation-capacity.

9 hydrogen-ready plants expected by 2030

By 2030, there will be at least nine hydrogen-ready power plants in Singapore.

Singapore is expected to have its first hydrogen-ready power plant by the first half of 2026 — the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant, which will be built on Jurong Island.

A similar plant under YTL PowerSeraya is expected to be built by 2027 for an estimated S$800 million, The Straits Times reported.

Five plants are to be built by Sembcorp, Meranti Power and PacificLight Power, with four of them expected to be ready by 2025.

Singapore has been exploring the possibility of shifting to hydrogen as a fuel in recent years to support its decarbonisation efforts.

The nation aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Related articles:

Top image from Canva

Tokyo govt to launch dating app to boost declining birth rate

The government hopes to provide its citizens a "gentle push" to find partners.

June 05, 2024, 02:17 PM

More tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in S'pore to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Come on, set up a permanent outlet in Singapore already.

June 05, 2024, 02:06 PM

NUS remains 8th, NTU rises from 26th to 15th in latest global university rankings

In the previous ranking, NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10.

June 05, 2024, 12:43 PM

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

China lands probe on far side of the Moon, 1st country to collect rock samples there

China's Chang'e 6 mission launched on May 3.

June 05, 2024, 11:37 AM

Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant opens Korean grill eatery at Keong Saik Road

Delicious.

June 05, 2024, 11:30 AM

LTA enforcement officer, 26, who died chasing motorcyclist, planned to get married next month

His family and fiancee are devastated.

June 05, 2024, 11:23 AM

M'sia passport QR code trials at both Johor Bahru checkpoints 'ongoing' & 'running smoothly': M'sia immigration

The system aims to speed up immigration clearance between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

June 05, 2024, 11:13 AM

SUTD increases hostel fees for single-bed rooms by 36%, student group upset

For the vast majority of undergrads staying in double rooms the fee increase is nine per cent.

June 05, 2024, 10:58 AM

Chef Bob opens stall in Yishun coffee shop selling Indonesian bakmie, Ramly burger & more

Good things in Yishun.

June 05, 2024, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.