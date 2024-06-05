S'pore building 2 more hydrogen-ready power plants by 2030

Singapore is slated to build two new natural gas power plants which are able to use hydrogen for fuel by 2030.

This is to meet the country's growing electricity demand amidst a push for greener energy.

Plants have to be hydrogen-compatible to cut emissions

On Jun. 4, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) launched a request for proposals for companies to build, own and operate two such plants by 2029 and 2030.

The plants will be expected to have a generation capacity of 600 mega-watts, which can power about 864,000 four-room flats for a year.

EMA noted that Singapore's electricity demand has seen a steady increase over the years, largely driven by the advanced manufacturing, digital economy, and transport sectors.

It projected that the nation's peak power demand would grow by at least 3.7 per cent over the next six years.

From 2024, EMA also requires all new and upgraded power plants to be 10 per cent more carbon efficient, and be able to run on fuels with 30 per cent hydrogen content.

They must also be able to shift to running fully on hydrogen, so as to further reduce emissions when hydrogen becomes more commercially viable in future.

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by Oct. 31 2024, 3pm.

More details can be found at their website: https://go.gov.sg/second-rfp-for-new-generation-capacity.

9 hydrogen-ready plants expected by 2030

By 2030, there will be at least nine hydrogen-ready power plants in Singapore.

Singapore is expected to have its first hydrogen-ready power plant by the first half of 2026 — the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant, which will be built on Jurong Island.

A similar plant under YTL PowerSeraya is expected to be built by 2027 for an estimated S$800 million, The Straits Times reported.

Five plants are to be built by Sembcorp, Meranti Power and PacificLight Power, with four of them expected to be ready by 2025.

Singapore has been exploring the possibility of shifting to hydrogen as a fuel in recent years to support its decarbonisation efforts.

The nation aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Related articles:

Top image from Canva