Dhoby Ghaut cafe has injeolmi & taro honey toasts from S$8.50

A new cafe has popped up in town.

Located at Singapore Shopping Centre, 9Toast is a hole-in-a-wall cafe that specialises in honey-glazed toasts and artisanal drinks.

The cafe has a cosy interior which seats about 18 pax.

Here's what we tried:

Original Honey-Glazed Toast (S$8.50)

The honey-glazed toast is filled with milk injeolmi (Korean rice cake) and pairs well with the cream. Surprisingly, it wasn't too sweet.

Purple Haze Honey-Glazed Toast (S$8.50)

As the name suggests, the honey-glazed toast was served with a sweet potato and taro spread.

Purple Haze Latte (S$7.90)

This drink consists of taro, sweet potato and fresh milk.

Black Coffee Macchiato (S$6.50)

This drink consists of black coffee, sea salt cream and cocoa.

Iced Black (S$5.50)

9Toast is currently having a 20 per cent off promotion for all items on its menu until mid-June.

9Toast

Address: Singapore Shopping Centre, #01-18, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, Singapore 239924

Openings hours:

Mondays to Saturdays: 10:30am to 6pm

Closed on Sundays.

This was a media preview at 9Toast.

Top images via Livia Soh.