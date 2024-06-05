Back

Dhoby Ghaut cafe has injeolmi & taro honey toasts from S$8.50

It's getting toasty in here.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 05, 2024, 06:21 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

A new cafe has popped up in town.

Located at Singapore Shopping Centre, 9Toast is a hole-in-a-wall cafe that specialises in honey-glazed toasts and artisanal drinks.

The cafe has a cosy interior which seats about 18 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's what we tried:

Original Honey-Glazed Toast (S$8.50)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The honey-glazed toast is filled with milk injeolmi (Korean rice cake) and pairs well with the cream. Surprisingly, it wasn't too sweet.

Purple Haze Honey-Glazed Toast (S$8.50)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

As the name suggests, the honey-glazed toast was served with a sweet potato and taro spread.

Purple Haze Latte (S$7.90)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This drink consists of taro, sweet potato and fresh milk.

Black Coffee Macchiato (S$6.50)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This drink consists of black coffee, sea salt cream and cocoa.

Iced Black (S$5.50)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

9Toast is currently having a 20 per cent off promotion for all items on its menu until mid-June.

@mothership.nova 9Toast 📍: Singapore Shopping Centre, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, 01-18, S239924 ⏰: Mondays to Saturdays, 10:30am to 6pm 🍴: Original Honey-glazed Toast S$8.50 Purple Haze Honey-glazed Toast S$8.50 Purple Haze Latte S$7.90 Iced Latte S$6.50 Iced Black S$5.50 #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #sgcafe #dessert #toast #dhobyghaut #sgdessert #dateideassg #9toast ♬ teenage dream by stephen dawes - carol

9Toast

Address: Singapore Shopping Centre, #01-18, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, Singapore 239924

Openings hours: 

Mondays to Saturdays: 10:30am to 6pm

Closed on Sundays.

This was a media preview at 9Toast.

Top images via Livia Soh. 

Show old 10¢ S'pore coin to get free Pizza Hut pizza giveaway fully redeemed, but complaints emerge

A customer said an outlet started the giveaway at 12pm, ahead of the 2pm scheduled time.

June 05, 2024, 06:05 PM

Hole-in-the-wall shop in Kandahar Street has creme brulee crepes from S$9

Sweet.

June 05, 2024, 06:00 PM

Man, 54, splashed paint on Jurong West flat & his legible note, arrested for loan shark harassment

Should have splashed the paint before pasting the note.

June 05, 2024, 04:51 PM

Construction on Founders' Memorial at Gardens by the Bay begins, set to open in 2028

It will honour the legacy of Singapore's founding fathers.

June 05, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'pore building 2 more hydrogen-ready power plants by 2030

To meet the nation's electricity demands more sustainably.

June 05, 2024, 02:48 PM

Tokyo govt to launch dating app to boost declining birth rate

The government hopes to provide its citizens a "gentle push" to find partners.

June 05, 2024, 02:17 PM

More tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in S'pore to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Come on, set up a permanent outlet in Singapore already.

June 05, 2024, 02:06 PM

NUS remains 8th, NTU rises from 26th to 15th in latest global university rankings

In the previous ranking, NUS became the first university from Asia to be in the top 10.

June 05, 2024, 12:43 PM

Lightning strike caused North-South Line train disruption between Woodlands & Choa Chu Kang: SMRT

A small fire broke out at a power control box near Kranji station following the lightning strike.

June 05, 2024, 12:19 PM

China lands probe on far side of the Moon, 1st country to collect rock samples there

China's Chang'e 6 mission launched on May 3.

June 05, 2024, 11:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.