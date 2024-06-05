Dhoby Ghaut cafe has injeolmi & taro honey toasts from S$8.50

A new cafe has popped up in town.
Located at Singapore Shopping Centre, 9Toast is a hole-in-a-wall cafe that specialises in honey-glazed toasts and artisanal drinks.
The cafe has a cosy interior which seats about 18 pax.
Here's what we tried:
Original Honey-Glazed Toast (S$8.50)
The honey-glazed toast is filled with milk injeolmi (Korean rice cake) and pairs well with the cream. Surprisingly, it wasn't too sweet.
Purple Haze Honey-Glazed Toast (S$8.50)
As the name suggests, the honey-glazed toast was served with a sweet potato and taro spread.
Purple Haze Latte (S$7.90)
This drink consists of taro, sweet potato and fresh milk.
Black Coffee Macchiato (S$6.50)
This drink consists of black coffee, sea salt cream and cocoa.
Iced Black (S$5.50)
9Toast is currently having a 20 per cent off promotion for all items on its menu until mid-June.
@mothership.nova 9Toast 📍: Singapore Shopping Centre, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, 01-18, S239924 ⏰: Mondays to Saturdays, 10:30am to 6pm 🍴: Original Honey-glazed Toast S$8.50 Purple Haze Honey-glazed Toast S$8.50 Purple Haze Latte S$7.90 Iced Latte S$6.50 Iced Black S$5.50 #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #sgcafe #dessert #toast #dhobyghaut #sgdessert #dateideassg #9toast ♬ teenage dream by stephen dawes - carol
9Toast
Address: Singapore Shopping Centre, #01-18, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, Singapore 239924
Openings hours:
Mondays to Saturdays: 10:30am to 6pm
Closed on Sundays.
This was a media preview at 9Toast.
Top images via Livia Soh.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.