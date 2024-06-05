The Salted Plum reopening near Boat Quay in July 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The Salted Plum, known for its tapas-style Taiwanese dishes, is reopening near Boat Quay.

The restaurant was popular for its braised pork belly and signature sweet potato congee.

The restaurant teased its comeback through a TikTok post.

The eatery hinted that it will reopen in July 2024.

It previously closed its outlets at Circular Road and Suntec City due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top images via @thesaltedplumsg on Instagram.