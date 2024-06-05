Back

The Salted Plum reopening near Boat Quay in July 2024

Coming back.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 05, 2024, 06:33 PM

The Salted Plum, known for its tapas-style Taiwanese dishes, is reopening near Boat Quay.

The restaurant was popular for its braised pork belly and signature sweet potato congee.

Image via @thesaltedplumsg on Instagram.

Image via @thesaltedplumsg on Instagram.

The restaurant teased its comeback through a TikTok post.

@thesaltedplumsg We wouldn't be here again without your constant love and support over the years 🥹 Follow us to stay updated! #TheSaltedPlum #TSPsg #tiktoksg #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #viral #xyzbca #singapore #sg #sgfood #sgfoodie #sgdiscover #sgfoodtiktok #FoodTok #Foodie ♬ original sound - DjRanz

The eatery hinted that it will reopen in July 2024.

It previously closed its outlets at Circular Road and Suntec City due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can follow their Instagram for more updates.

Top images via @thesaltedplumsg on Instagram.

