The Salted Plum reopening near Boat Quay in July 2024

The Salted Plum, known for its tapas-style Taiwanese dishes, is reopening near Boat Quay.
The restaurant was popular for its braised pork belly and signature sweet potato congee.
The restaurant teased its comeback through a TikTok post.
The restaurant teased its comeback through a TikTok post.
The eatery hinted that it will reopen in July 2024.
It previously closed its outlets at Circular Road and Suntec City due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
