Fans welcome South Korea football team at Changi Airport ahead of S'pore match

They will play against Singapore in an anticipated sold-out match on Jun. 6.

Seri Mazliana | June 05, 2024, 09:22 PM

Fans of the South Korea football team swarmed Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) on Jun. 3 to welcome its players ahead of their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier match with Singapore.

Both teams will play at the National Stadium for the second round of the qualifier on Jun. 6.

A TikTok video shared on Jun. 3, which has garnered more than 100,000 views as of Jun. 5, showed the players arriving at and leaving the transit area at T4.

The captain of both South Korea and English Premier League's (EPL) Tottenham Hotspur teams, Son Heung Min, was spotted during the arrival.

Also seen was fellow EPL player Hwang Hee Chan, who serves as a forward in the South Korea team.

A fan in the TikTok video was seen holding out a pen, likely for an autograph, which unfortunately none of the players stopped for.

Watch till the end to catch a glimpse of Sonny ❤️ Forgive me if I have mistaken some players for others. They were walking a little fast & so I could not fully recognise some of them 🥹 #sonheungmin #heungminson #sonny #hwangheechan #kimjinsu #tottenham #tottenhamhotspur #coys #손흥민 #황희찬 #김진수 #대한민구 #국가대표 #tiktoksg #singapore #fyp #fypシ゚viral

In another video on YouTube shared on Jun. 3 and garnered more than 1,400 views showed the team passing by fans separated into two sides and heading out of the terminal.

A few players nodded and waved at the cheering crowd.

Midfielder Hwang In Beom, who also plays for the Serbian SuperLiga team FK Crvena Zvezda, accepted a plush toy gift from a fan.

The team's other forward player, Cho Gue Sung, known for his popularity during the 2022 World Cup, has been excluded from the team's current rotation.

The anticipated sold-out match will kick off at 8pm on Jun. 6.

Top photos via Bukay R Channel/YouTube & @hanmabooboo/TikTok

