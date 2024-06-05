M'sia man, 60, envious of bosses' European cars, bets on their plate numbers & wins S$3 million

A man in Malaysia struck the 4D lottery with a RM24 (S$7) ticket, winning RM10.6 million (S$3 million) on May 26, 2024.

The 60-year-old renovation handyman from Penang had bet on his bosses' car plate numbers, reported Malaysia English-language newspaper New Straits Times (NST).

Bet on the same car plate numbers for years

He said that he started betting on the numbers 9114 and 2230 because he envied his bosses' cars.

Speaking to NST, he said that he and his colleagues liked the European cars that their bosses drove to work.

"That made all of us envious, and we all dreamt of driving one too," he said.

He began using the numbers to bet on 4D and continued to bet on them for years.

On top of the RM10.6 million win, he also received an extra System Play lottery bonus of RM672 (S$192).

Wants to "enjoy life" with family

The man collected his prize payment from Malaysia-based lottery company Sports Toto Malaysia (STM) Lottery in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the jackpot ticket shared by STM Facebook on Jun. 5, the man had claimed his winnings on May 28.

He told NST that he felt content knowing he is now a multi-millionaire.

Moving forward, he intends to "enjoy life" with his family after the win.

Top photos via Canva & Sports Toto Malaysia/Facebook