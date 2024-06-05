Back

M'sia man, 60, envious of bosses' European cars, bets on their plate numbers & wins S$3 million

He had bet on the numbers for several years.

Seri Mazliana | June 05, 2024, 11:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man in Malaysia struck the 4D lottery with a RM24 (S$7) ticket, winning RM10.6 million (S$3 million) on May 26, 2024.

The 60-year-old renovation handyman from Penang had bet on his bosses' car plate numbers, reported Malaysia English-language newspaper New Straits Times (NST).

Bet on the same car plate numbers for years

He said that he started betting on the numbers 9114 and 2230 because he envied his bosses' cars.

Speaking to NST, he said that he and his colleagues liked the European cars that their bosses drove to work.

"That made all of us envious, and we all dreamt of driving one too," he said.

He began using the numbers to bet on 4D and continued to bet on them for years.

On top of the RM10.6 million win, he also received an extra System Play lottery bonus of RM672 (S$192).

Wants to "enjoy life" with family

The man collected his prize payment from Malaysia-based lottery company Sports Toto Malaysia (STM) Lottery in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the jackpot ticket shared by STM Facebook on Jun. 5, the man had claimed his winnings on May 28.

He told NST that he felt content knowing he is now a multi-millionaire.

Moving forward, he intends to "enjoy life" with his family after the win.

Top photos via Canva & Sports Toto Malaysia/Facebook

WWE wrestler Dante Chen will be 1st S'porean to compete in a S'pore Cane match

A fine Singaporean tradition.

June 06, 2024, 12:03 PM

British singer Zayn Malik carries Pei Pa Koa in his bag, calls it his 'special elixir'

He's just like me for real.

June 06, 2024, 10:58 AM

Man, 51, fined S$8,500 after masseuse at his Rangoon Road massage parlour offered sexual services

He said he was unaware the masseuse at his massage parlour offered sexual services.

June 06, 2024, 10:48 AM

S'pore preschool teacher suspended after kicking girl, 5, in the shin for not sitting properly

The girl suffered a serious bruise on her right shin.

June 06, 2024, 03:25 AM

Wanted Thai man, 35, on the run for 16 years, taunts police on Facebook, gets arrested

"No cop is brave enough. I’m in Ta Khun; come if you can."

June 05, 2024, 10:53 PM

Fans welcome South Korea football team at Changi Airport ahead of S'pore match

They will play against Singapore in an anticipated sold-out match on Jun. 6.

June 05, 2024, 09:22 PM

Modi will likely be India PM for 3rd term, but BJP lost its parliament majority. What happened?

Modi's party, the BJP, secured only 240 out of 543 seats in the parliament.

June 05, 2024, 06:56 PM

Ex-opposition & Nee Soon MP Cheo Chai Chen dies at 73

He was one of four opposition candidates to win a seat in the 1991 GE.

June 05, 2024, 06:52 PM

S'pore man, 88, arrested for allegedly murdering woman, 74, in Bukit Panjang HDB flat

He was arrested at the scene.

June 05, 2024, 06:50 PM

Sin Kee Famous Chicken Rice reopens in Ubi coffee shop

It's back.

June 05, 2024, 06:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.