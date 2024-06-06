Back

British singer Zayn Malik carries Pei Pa Koa in his bag, calls it his 'special elixir'

He's just like me for real.

Ruth Chai | June 06, 2024, 10:58 AM

British singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik is a fan of Pei Pa Koa, also known as Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.

He apparently carries in his bag a bottle of the good old traditional Chinese natural herbal remedy used for the relief of sore throat and coughs.

In an interview with British Vogue, the artiste revealed some of the items he usually carries around in his Fendi Duffle Bag, including a staple found in many Asian households.

Wait, what

"This here is like a honey from China," Malik said as he pulled out the instantly-recognisable packaging.

Photo via British Vogue/YouTube

He described the syrup as being "ridiculously good for your vocal cords".

"I call it my special elixir," he said, adding that he takes the syrup wherever he goes, and it comes in handy when he's singing.

Malik elaborates that he mixes Pei Pa Koa with a bit of water before he drinks it.

Other things

Malik also revealed that he carries a toothbrush and toothpaste wherever he goes.

"I like to brush my teeth, a lot," he said, "like at regular intervals in the day."

"And it was like a ritual when I was in the band. Whenever I'd go on stage, I would brush my teeth before I went out," he added.

The same attention to detail could not be said for his face-washing routine, though, as he revealed that he tends to wash his face with just water and no soap in the morning.

"I don't like to use no soap. I feel like it ruins your skin," he said.

Other things in his bag include a Steam Deck, as Malik revealed that he's an avid gamer.

He used to own a Super Nintendo when he was younger, where he played "Super Mario" on.

He said his current favourite game is "Hell Divers", which is a game inspired by 1997 film "Starship Troopers".

He also carries around a set of "Rick and Morty" playing cards, and elaborated on his love for the titular show.

"My favourite episode is probably Pickle Rick. I've got a Pickle Rick tattoo," he said.

Fine taste, if I do say so myself.

Top photo via British Vogue/YoutTube

