Back

Man, 18, says he's not to be blamed as LTA officer 'gambled' with his life in fatal SLE motorbike chase

His case has been adjourned to Jun. 20.

Fiona Tan | June 06, 2024, 02:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The 18-year-old motorcyclist involved in the fatal chase along Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jun. 4, 2024 said he is not to be blamed for the death of the 26-year-old Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer.

According to CNA and The Straits Times, the accused said during his appearance in court on Jun. 6:

"I gambled my life as much as he gambled his. The death, I may be one of the contributing factors for the death, but I am not to be blamed."

ST reported that an audible gasp was heard in court when the accused said he was not to be blamed for LTA officer Zdulfika Ahakasah's death.

Handed six charges

The 18-year-old is currently remanded and appeared in court via video link.

CNA reported that a woman in the public gallery started sobbing the moment the accused appeared on screen.

The accused was unrepresented when he was handed six charges, including consuming methamphetamine in August 2023, dangerous driving to evade the LTA officer by cutting across two lanes on Jun. 4, and possessing a samurai sword.

The accused cannot be named as he was still 17 years old when he allegedly consumed methamphetamine and is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Not granted bail

Zdulfika was chasing the accused along SLE on the morning of Jun. 4 when he fell from his motorbike and got into an accident with a van and two lorries.

He was conveyed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused was arrested after the incident on Jun. 4.

His case has been adjourned to Jun. 20.

He was not granted bail.

Top image from Telegram and Matthias Ang

Hands & feet of M'sian beautician, 37, amputated due to bacterial infection, receiving treatment in S'pore

She thought she had food poisoning when she first began to feel unwell in October 2023.

June 06, 2024, 03:25 PM

India's PM Modi thanks Taiwan's President Lai for 'warm message' after congratulations for election win, looks forward to closer ties

More than 60 world leaders have congratulated the Indian PM.

June 06, 2024, 03:04 PM

M'sia customs officers get their hands on 11,220 sex toys, declared as 'children's toys'

Malaysia finds another warehouse stuffed with sex toys.

June 06, 2024, 02:31 PM

M'sian man & wife, 80 & 42, welcome their 1st child

Congrats!

June 06, 2024, 12:29 PM

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, net worth S$135 billion, signs woman's chest at Taiwan computer expo

Tech CEOs are new rock stars.

June 06, 2024, 12:26 PM

Woman in China wears 7cm-thick platform Crocs, falls down stairs, fractures leg

Now doesn't recommend it.

June 06, 2024, 12:12 PM

WWE wrestler Dante Chen will be 1st S'porean to compete in a S'pore Cane match

A fine Singaporean tradition.

June 06, 2024, 12:03 PM

British singer Zayn Malik carries Pei Pa Koa in his bag, calls it his 'special elixir'

He's just like me for real.

June 06, 2024, 10:58 AM

Man, 51, fined S$8,500 after masseuse at his Rangoon Road massage parlour offered sexual services

He said he was unaware the masseuse at his massage parlour offered sexual services.

June 06, 2024, 10:48 AM

S'pore preschool teacher suspended after kicking girl, 5, in the shin for not sitting properly

The girl suffered a serious bruise on her right shin.

June 06, 2024, 03:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.