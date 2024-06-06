Man, 18, says he's not to be blamed as LTA officer 'gambled' with his life in fatal SLE motorbike chase

The 18-year-old motorcyclist involved in the fatal chase along Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jun. 4, 2024 said he is not to be blamed for the death of the 26-year-old Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer.

According to CNA and The Straits Times, the accused said during his appearance in court on Jun. 6:

"I gambled my life as much as he gambled his. The death, I may be one of the contributing factors for the death, but I am not to be blamed."

ST reported that an audible gasp was heard in court when the accused said he was not to be blamed for LTA officer Zdulfika Ahakasah's death.

Handed six charges

The 18-year-old is currently remanded and appeared in court via video link.

CNA reported that a woman in the public gallery started sobbing the moment the accused appeared on screen.

The accused was unrepresented when he was handed six charges, including consuming methamphetamine in August 2023, dangerous driving to evade the LTA officer by cutting across two lanes on Jun. 4, and possessing a samurai sword.

The accused cannot be named as he was still 17 years old when he allegedly consumed methamphetamine and is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Not granted bail

Zdulfika was chasing the accused along SLE on the morning of Jun. 4 when he fell from his motorbike and got into an accident with a van and two lorries.

He was conveyed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused was arrested after the incident on Jun. 4.

His case has been adjourned to Jun. 20.

He was not granted bail.

