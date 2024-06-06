Back

India's PM Modi thanks Taiwan's President Lai for 'warm message' after congratulations for election win, looks forward to closer ties

More than 60 world leaders have congratulated the Indian PM.

Emily Williams | June 06, 2024, 03:04 PM

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term as the country's leader, even if he did not receive the landslide win he was hoping for.

Among the myriad world leaders who congratulated Modi for his election victory was President William Lai Ching Te of Taiwan.

Modi responded to Lai directly on X (formerly Twitter).

Sincere Congratulations

Lai, who was elected as Taiwan's eighth President in Jan. 2024, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Jun. 5, sending his "sincere congratulations" to Modi.

He wrote that he looks forward to enhancing the "fast-growing" relationship between Taiwan and India to "contribute to peace [and] prosperity in the IndoPacific".

Lai also mentioned an expansion of the countries' collaboration on trade, technology, and other sectors.

Hours later, Modi shared Lai's post also on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked him for his well-wishes.

Modi wrote that he looks forward to closer ties between the two nations, as they work towards a "mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership".

China focusing on the 'big picture'

China also congratulated Modi.

In a press conference, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, congratulated Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the National Democratic Alliance, the Economic Times reported.

"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world," she said.

"China is willing to work together with India in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, focusing on the big picture and looking to the future to promote the development of relations between the two countries along a healthy and stable track."

The relationship between the two countries is complicated, with a Himalayan border dispute causing much of the tension.

It was further escalated in Sep. 2023, when China released a map which asserted territorial claims over the disputed regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin along the Himalayan border.

More than 60 world leaders congratulate Modi

Lai joins a host of other world leaders who have congratulated Modi, including Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Modi acknowledged Wong's message and said he looks forward to working with him to strengthen their partnership.

Modi's X profile is a sea of congratulatory messages including those from leaders of Germany, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine.

He also said he had received phone calls from U.S. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

At time of writing, Modi has not yet replied to a congratulatory post from Mao Ning on X (formerly Twitter).

Top images from @ChingteLai/X and Narendra Modi/Facebook

