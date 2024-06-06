Back

M'sian man & wife, 80 & 42, welcome their 1st child

Congrats!

Keyla Supharta | June 06, 2024, 12:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The birth of a child is perhaps one of the most joyous occasions for a couple — and that especially rings true for this one couple in Malaysia.

The mother, a 42-year-old known as Ummi, shared that her daughter was born on May 31, 2024.

The father? A man who is reportedly 80 years old.

Fatherhood

The event was shared on TikTok, where it quickly circulated online.

At the time of writing, the video has accumulated 4.5 million views.

The video captured the 80-year-old father, known as Pak Yob, reciting the Islamic call to prayer for his newborn daughter.

@ummimakhapakyobKurnian zuriat dari Allah di usia Ayahnya umur 80 tahun, 9.30mlm hari Jumaat 31May2024 Puteri kami dilahirkan♬ original sound - Ummi Mak Ha Pak Yob

Waited a decade

In the comment section, Ummi revealed there is a 38-year age gap between her and her husband.

She also revealed that they had waited a decade before being blessed with a baby.

Image via @ummimakhapakyob/TikTok.

Reactions

Many TikTok users were touched by Ummi's story.

Many also congratulated the couple. Some were also able to relate to the struggle of waiting for a baby.

They were inspired by Ummi's story which gave them optimism for their own offspring.

Top image via @ummimakhapakyob/TikTok.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, net worth S$135 billion, signs woman's chest at Taiwan computer expo

Tech CEOs are new rock stars.

June 06, 2024, 12:26 PM

Woman in China wears 7cm-thick platform Crocs, falls down stairs, fractures leg

Now doesn't recommend it.

June 06, 2024, 12:12 PM

WWE wrestler Dante Chen will be 1st S'porean to compete in a S'pore Cane match

A fine Singaporean tradition.

June 06, 2024, 12:03 PM

British singer Zayn Malik carries Pei Pa Koa in his bag, calls it his 'special elixir'

He's just like me for real.

June 06, 2024, 10:58 AM

Man, 51, fined S$8,500 after masseuse at his Rangoon Road massage parlour offered sexual services

He said he was unaware the masseuse at his massage parlour offered sexual services.

June 06, 2024, 10:48 AM

S'pore preschool teacher suspended after kicking girl, 5, in the shin for not sitting properly

The girl suffered a serious bruise on her right shin.

June 06, 2024, 03:25 AM

M'sia man, 60, envious of bosses' European cars, bets on their plate numbers & wins S$3 million

He had bet on the numbers for several years.

June 05, 2024, 11:07 PM

Wanted Thai man, 35, on the run for 16 years, taunts police on Facebook, gets arrested

"No cop is brave enough. I’m in Ta Khun; come if you can."

June 05, 2024, 10:53 PM

Fans welcome South Korea football team at Changi Airport ahead of S'pore match

They will play against Singapore in an anticipated sold-out match on Jun. 6.

June 05, 2024, 09:22 PM

Modi will likely be India PM for 3rd term, but BJP lost its parliament majority. What happened?

Modi's party, the BJP, secured only 240 out of 543 seats in the parliament.

June 05, 2024, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.