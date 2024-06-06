M'sian man & wife, 80 & 42, welcome their 1st child

The birth of a child is perhaps one of the most joyous occasions for a couple — and that especially rings true for this one couple in Malaysia.

The mother, a 42-year-old known as Ummi, shared that her daughter was born on May 31, 2024.

The father? A man who is reportedly 80 years old.

Fatherhood

The event was shared on TikTok, where it quickly circulated online.

At the time of writing, the video has accumulated 4.5 million views.

The video captured the 80-year-old father, known as Pak Yob, reciting the Islamic call to prayer for his newborn daughter.

Waited a decade

In the comment section, Ummi revealed there is a 38-year age gap between her and her husband.

She also revealed that they had waited a decade before being blessed with a baby.

Reactions

Many TikTok users were touched by Ummi's story.

Many also congratulated the couple. Some were also able to relate to the struggle of waiting for a baby.

They were inspired by Ummi's story which gave them optimism for their own offspring.

Top image via @ummimakhapakyob/TikTok.