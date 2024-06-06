WWE wrestler Dante Chen will be 1st S'porean to compete in a S'pore Cane match

Singapore's very own WWE superstar Dante Chen got a measure of revenge against Lexis King on the Jun. 4 episode of NXT, when he blindsided King in a sneak attack.

Now one might say that was not a moral course of action, but Chen himself had been the victim of sneak attacks from King for the past two weeks.

Depending on where your sympathies lie, Chen was merely giving life to the old adage, "an eye for an eye."

As a result, Chen and King will compete in a special Singapore Cane match.

Interview interrupted

King was backstage, participating in an interview.

"Dante Chen didn't look like much a winner last week," said King, to interviewer Sarah Schreiber.

King happens to be the son of former wrestling legend, Brian Pillman. And he displayed a hint of his father's volatile personality as he described how he laid out Chen with a move on the exposed concrete floor in the previous week.

King boasted that he beat down Chen to the point where he could not walk out of the arena under his own power.

But he was surprised when Chen himself appeared and caught him with a flurry of blows.

No matter your opinion on the attack itself, it was heartening to see Chen healthy enough to be able to walk and engage in a brawl after worries of serious injury.

After security separated the pair, Pillman declared that he and Chen would "finish this, once and for all."

Singapore Cane match

Following the end of the show, WWE announced in a statement on their website that Chen and King would do battle in a Singapore Cane match next week, on the Jun. 12 (Singapore time) broadcast of NXT.

A Singapore Cane in professional wrestling may be different from what you may be expecting.

It's not the thin cane your mother may have applied to your buttocks if you were naughty as a kid.

The Singapore Cane resembles a kendo stick, used by Japanese martial arts practitioners.

It has a long and storied history in American professional wrestling.

The Cane was made popular in the early 1990s by wrestlers like the Sandman.

The name bestowed upon the kendo stick may be a reference to the infamous 1994 media outcry when Michael Fay, an American citizen, was arrested in Singapore and convicted of vandalism and other offences.

He was sentenced to jail, a fine and six strokes of the cane.

This was considered an excessive punishment by the U.S. public.

The public furore in the U.S. grew to the point where then-President Bill Clinton appealed to then-President Ong Teng Cheong to commute the sentence.

Fay was still caned, but the number of strokes was reduced from six to four.

Chen will now have the opportunity to make his mark as the first Singaporean to compete in a Singapore Cane match for the WWE.

Top image from WWE and Mothership contributor.