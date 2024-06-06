M'sia customs officers get their hands on 11,220 sex toys, declared as 'children's toys'

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 11,220 sex toys valued at RM 2.04 million (S$584,600) during a series of raids in May 2024.

JKDM conducted a series of raids, codenamed Ops Publika, between May 13 and 24 in Selangor's Klang Valley.

During these raids, the customs department said that it had seized 11,220 sex toys from a logistics warehouse in Shah Alam, according to Bernama.

According to Customs Central Zone assistant director general Norela Ismail, the sex toys were falsely declared as children's toys on Malaysian customs forms.

The toys were being stored at the warehouse before being distributed to local wholesalers.

A 60 year-old man who was identified as a warehouse supervisor was detained in connection to the raids, but was later released on bail.

Ops Publika has conducted 40 raids involving other undeclared or falsely declared goods such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

JKDM has thus far seized 3,506 litres of alcohol and 355,100 cigarettes, valued at around RM 475,267 (S$136,200).

Affecting the morality of Malaysians

This is the latest seizure of sex toys in Malaysia.

During a March 2023 raid, the division secretary of the enforcement division of the Malaysian Home Ministry said that his division was actively combating the proliferation of sex toys in Malaysia.

Saying at the time that the ministry was worried that the use of such toys would "affect the morality of Malaysians".

However, it is not clear if the sale of such items is actually prohibited by Malaysian law, according to this article by asklegal.my, published in 2019.

The latest bust appears to be more straightforward, due to the false declaration of the items.

