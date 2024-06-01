Back

New community farm launched at West Coast Park, public can rent plots to run nature programmes

Nature lovers, rejoice.

Ilyda Chua | June 01, 2024, 04:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you've ever dreamt of running your own farm, here's your chance.

On Jun. 1, 2024, the National Parks Board (NParks) launched a community urban farm — City Sprouts @ West Coast — at West Coast Park.

With greenhouse lots and gardening plots available for rent, members of public can now run their own nature-related initiatives.

The 5,000 square-metre facility will house 33 greenhouse lots and 41 gardening plots.

Here's what it looks like:

Photo courtesy of NParks

Photo courtesy of NParks

Communal spaces

The facility was launched in collaboration with City Sprouts, a social enterprise that promotes urban and community farming.

Gardening plots will allow members of public to grow produce and seedlings, while greenhouse allotments could be used to host anything from gardening workshops and lessons to community harvest festivals, said NParks.

Some greenhouse lots have already been rented, such as by Orang Laut SG, a community initiative that aims to share the rich heritage of the Orang Laut — the indigenous inhabitants of Pulau Semakau.

Programmes will also be hosted for the gardeners, such as Farmers' Markets and ondeh-ondeh making workshops.

Outside of the plots, the facility will feature communal spaces, such as a café and a community hall where events can be held.

All of this aims to help the community gather and bond over gardening activities and programmes, NParks said.

Rent a garden

Members of the public can get more information about renting a community gardening plot at City Sprouts @ West Coast here, or about greenhouse lots here.

Too far away? NParks will also be opening 190 allotment gardening plots in heartland areas on Jun. 3, 2024.

The plots will be available at:

  • Aljunied Park

  • Choa Chu Kang Park

  • Pasir Ris Park

  • Sengkang Riverside Park

  • Yishun Park

Applications and balloting will be done through AXS channels. Interested parties can find out more here.

Top image courtesy of NParks

Deaf M'sian Grab driver allegedly punched by Johor crown prince's bodyguard & pressured to drop police case

The police officers involved will be interrogated by Malaysian federal police.

June 01, 2024, 03:39 PM

DBS digibank service disruptions affecting some iOS users on Jun. 1 morning already resolved: DBS

Other DBS digital services remained usable.

June 01, 2024, 02:58 PM

PM Wong meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

He also met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

June 01, 2024, 02:50 PM

'US can be secure only if Asia is': SecDef Lloyd Austin reaffirms US commitment to Indo-Pacific

Austin addressed a question from a China officer about a "NATO-like" alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

June 01, 2024, 01:24 PM

BT21 pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise & rewards to open at Kinex, United Square & Velocity@Novena Square in June

Yay.

June 01, 2024, 01:23 PM

S'pore police: no foul play suspected in death of Chinese teen, 19, autopsy conducted before her body was cremated

The teenager was found at the bottom of Block 31 Jurong West Street 41 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 01, 2024, 12:47 PM

Customer finds cigarette butt in soup from Ng Teng Fong stall; stall denies fault, says premises are smoke free

SFA is looking into the matter.

June 01, 2024, 11:48 AM

Girl, 2, allegedly thrown off 17th floor by teenage girl, 13, in China

She was playing downstairs when she was allegedly taken away.

June 01, 2024, 11:31 AM

Chinese national, suspected of helping to create & operate 'world's largest botnet', arrested in S'pore

The SPF and AGC contributed to an international operation that seized over USD$30 million in assets.

June 01, 2024, 10:26 AM

City Square Mall undergoing S$50 million facelift, will have more retail & F&B options by 2025

The mall will continue to operate during renovations.

June 01, 2024, 09:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.