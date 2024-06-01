New community farm launched at West Coast Park, public can rent plots to run nature programmes

If you've ever dreamt of running your own farm, here's your chance.

On Jun. 1, 2024, the National Parks Board (NParks) launched a community urban farm — City Sprouts @ West Coast — at West Coast Park.

With greenhouse lots and gardening plots available for rent, members of public can now run their own nature-related initiatives.

The 5,000 square-metre facility will house 33 greenhouse lots and 41 gardening plots.

Here's what it looks like:

Communal spaces

The facility was launched in collaboration with City Sprouts, a social enterprise that promotes urban and community farming.

Gardening plots will allow members of public to grow produce and seedlings, while greenhouse allotments could be used to host anything from gardening workshops and lessons to community harvest festivals, said NParks.

Some greenhouse lots have already been rented, such as by Orang Laut SG, a community initiative that aims to share the rich heritage of the Orang Laut — the indigenous inhabitants of Pulau Semakau.

Programmes will also be hosted for the gardeners, such as Farmers' Markets and ondeh-ondeh making workshops.

Outside of the plots, the facility will feature communal spaces, such as a café and a community hall where events can be held.

All of this aims to help the community gather and bond over gardening activities and programmes, NParks said.

Rent a garden

Members of the public can get more information about renting a community gardening plot at City Sprouts @ West Coast here, or about greenhouse lots here.

Too far away? NParks will also be opening 190 allotment gardening plots in heartland areas on Jun. 3, 2024.

The plots will be available at:

Aljunied Park

Choa Chu Kang Park

Pasir Ris Park

Sengkang Riverside Park

Yishun Park

Applications and balloting will be done through AXS channels. Interested parties can find out more here.

Top image courtesy of NParks