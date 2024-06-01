Deaf M'sian Grab driver allegedly punched by Johor crown prince's bodyguard & pressured to drop police case

A Grab driver in Malaysia who is hard of hearing took matters to the police after allegedly being punched by the Johor crown prince's bodyguard on Tuesday (May 28) in a Kuala Lumpur hotel lobby.

However, the 46-year-old driver withdrew the report the same day, sparking controversy that Malaysian police had pressured him into dropping the case.

Allegedly punched by crown prince's bodyguard

The driver claimed in a report that the assault happened at the lobby of the St Regis hotel in Kuala Lumpur at around 11:40am, when he was waiting to pick up passengers, Malaysian media reported.

The driver claimed the man involved was a bodyguard of Tengku Ismail, the Johor crown prince.

He said the bodyguard knocked on his car window and asked him to move his vehicle as a VVIP entourage was leaving the hotel lobby.

He claimed that the bodyguard then punched him in the face.

The driver suffered a bruise as a result, and was treated at a hospital.

Filed police report, but later dropped case

Malaysian Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said on May 29 that no arrests had been made, but police investigations were ongoing, The Star reported.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that police received a report from the 46-year-old victim at about 1pm on May 28, the New Straits Times reported.

However, he added that the victim filed a second report at 9:59pm stating that "the matter had been resolved amicably" and he "did not wish to pursue the case further".

This sparked controversy, with Lawyers for Liberty, a Malaysia-based rights organisation, questioning the contradictory nature of the two statements, Malaysia Now reported.

Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) and trained lawyer Hassan Abdul Karim also pointed out that police are obliged to continue the investigation regardless of whether the victim withdrew his complaint, Malaysian media reported.

"It does not matter if the assailant is an important person or an aide or bodyguard of royalty, the sultan of a state or even the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, an offence against ordinary citizens and even more so against people with disabilities cannot be taken lightly," he said.

Driver allegedly faced delays, had to surrender phone

A May 30 statement released by the Malaysian Deaf Advocacy and Well-being Organisation (DAWN) fuelled the fire, as it claimed that the deaf driver was not handled professionally by the police and was pressured to drop the case.

According to the statement, the driver went to a police station in Brickfields on May 28 to report the incident and showed them a pre-written message prepared by his friend.

When the police asked him to present proof of the man hitting his face, he showed them a video on his phone.

After making the report, the driver was instructed to undergo a medical examination before returning to the police station the same day.

After arriving at around 5 to 6pm, he was then escorted to an office where he was "left unattended for hours".

Later, he was asked to hand over his phone to a police officer in charge, but "received no explanation why".

Was allegedly offered S$800 compensation to drop case

The driver requested for his phone to contact his wife and the friend who assisted with the pre-written message but his request was allegedly declined.

No sign language interpreter was present.

At some point, he was allegedly given two options: either to proceed with the case and have it brought to court; or drop the case and be compensated.

He was allegedly told that if he chose the first option, his phone would be confiscated.

The driver then agreed to be compensated but was then allegedly asked to sign two separate police reports which he did not file.

The driver claimed at a conference with Lawyers for Liberty on May 31 that the person who offered him the compensation was a palace representative, The Malaysian Insight reported.

He also claimed he initially asked for RM1000 (S$287), but was given RM800 (S$230) as settlement.

Federal police to investigate officers involved

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said on May 31 that federal police are investigating these allegations, The Malay Mail reported.

All police officers who took part in the investigation will be called in for questioning.

"There will be no compromise and stern action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,” Razarudin added.

The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail, hit out at what he referred to as a "movement" to smear the royal institution’s reputation, the New Straits Times reported.

He said that he "does not condone illegal action or intimidation" and urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

"But to link the actions of an external security personnel with myself and the entire royal institution is uncalled for," he added.

