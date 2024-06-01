We ended fighting with M'sia, S'pore without external interference. Today, we are like brothers: Prabowo

Indonesian President-elect and Minister for Defence Prabowo Subianto on Saturday (Jun. 1) stressed the importance of open and meaningful communication in an increasingly sensitive time of geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at the 2024 IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, Prabowo said that dialogue and cooperation are the only effective tools in the pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity — and also alluded to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia's previous history of confrontation that turned into friendship.

Urgent, comprehensive investigation into humanitarian disaster in Rafah

The 72-year-old President-elect expressed Indonesia's commitment to deepening inclusive dialogue, concrete collaboration, and upholding international laws— especially respect for the national sovereignty of all states and territorial integrity enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter policies.

Prabowo mentioned the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, which "highlight[ed] the imperative for our (Indonesia's) continuous commitment to diplomatic dialogue underscored the importance of international solidarity".

He addressed the recent Israeli air strike on Rafah and urged for an urgent, comprehensive investigation into the humanitarian disaster.

Prabowo recognised the long and historical nature of the Israeli-Palestine conflict and that both sides have legitimate concerns for their safety and rights to exist.

However, he said that the resolution of the conflict must be based on mutual respect, rights, and address the concerns of all parties.

Prabowo stressed that the only real solution to a lasting peace is the two-state solution, and Indonesia supports all measures and efforts to hasten the progress towards that two-state solution.

Indonesia prepared to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza

In his speech, Prabowo said that U.S. President Joe Biden's three-phase deal proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza was an important step in the right direction.

"I would like also to express today Indonesia's commitment [and] support [a] comprehensive and permanent ceasefire. [It] is an important step towards a real and lasting solution towards real peace between Israel and Palestine. That's real peace in the region."

During the dialogue, Prabowo declared Indonesia's readiness to contribute to humanitarian assistance when requested by the UN.

"When needed and when requested by the U.N., we are prepared to contribute significant peacekeeping forces to maintain and monitor this prospective ceasefire as well as providing protection and security to all parties and to all sides," he said.

Prabowo said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had instructed him to announce that Indonesia is ready to evacuate, receive, and treat with medical care up to 1,000 patients from Gaza in the immediate future.

Immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

The president-elect then referred to the speech he made at the 2023 Shangri-la Dialogue, where he proposed an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Prabowo in his proposal also suggested creating a demilitarised zone and letting individuals residing in disputed areas decide their fate through a UN referendum.

Since then, thousands more lives have been lost on both sides, including many innocent civilians, he observed.

"I'm still convinced that my proposal remains critical, relevant, necessary" for an intermediate solution to the situation in Ukraine.

Prabowo may get the opportunity to present his ideas directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is flying to Singapore to take part in the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Convinced China and U.S. can co-exist

Prabowo called on China and U.S. to exercise responsibilities in their leadership role as global powers, adding that he's convinced both superpowers can co-exist, cooperate, and collaborate with each other.

He expounded on the view during the question and answer segment of his speech, where he addressed concerns on whether countries in the region felt the pressure to pick sides between the U.S. and China in the near future.

To that, Prabowo maintained Indonesia's long-standing stance of non-alignment.

Prabowo asserted that "real security comes through very good relations between our immediate neighbours", adding that respect for all neighbours, countries, religions, races, cultures, and great powers is the correct way which they will maintain.

"Regarding the issues between China and the U.S., we will always promote all efforts to achieve coexistence to achieve collaboration, to achieve compromise."

Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are the 'best of friends'

Many problems can be solved by high engagement, respect, communication, and negotiations, the president-elect said.

Prabowo said Indonesia has had conflicts with its immediate neighbours, Malaysia and Singapore yet today they are "the best of friends".

Between 1963 and 1966, Indonesia launched a guerrilla campaign known as Konfrontasi in response to the formation of Malaysia.

This included violent attacks in Singapore, most notably the bombing of MacDonald House, which killed two people and injured 33.

Indonesia's military also conducted cross-border raids in Sabah and Sarawak and amphibious raids were launched by Indonesian commandos on coastal areas of Johor and Singapore.

While these attacks were mostly foiled, it resulted in significant damage.

The Konfrontasi ended in 1966 when Malaysia and Indonesia signed a peace agreement.

"We resolved our differences without interference from any external power. We resolved our differences. We put an end to fighting with Malaysia, we put an end to fighting with Singapore. Now, we are like brothers," said Prabowo.

Shangri-la Dialogue

The Shangri-la Dialogue (SLD) is slated to take place from May 31 to Jun. 2 this year.

It is an annual security conference held in Singapore and creates a platform for debate among government ministers and senior officials from all over the world.

It also opened up opportunities for dialogue among leaders of different countries. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China's Minister for National Defense Dong Jun met face-to-face for the first time on May 31 in Singapore on the sidelines of the SLD.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to speak at the SLD tomorrow, Jun. 2.

Top image via @IISS_org/X.