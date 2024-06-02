Polar Puffs & Cakes has waffles with flavours like cinnamon apple & black forest

Polar Puffs and Cakes recently launched its series of freshly made waffles.
These waffles are only available at its One Raffles Place Polar Cafe outlet.
Here's a look at some of its offerings:
SG Breakfast (S$3)
Waffles with kaya and thick slabs of butter.
Black Forest (S$3.80)
There are also other flavours like Cream Cheese Oreo (S$3.20) and Apple Cinnamon (S$3.20).
Besides these premium waffle flavours, your usual classic flavours are available too.
Details
Address: One Raffles Place, #B1-01, Singapore 048616
Opening hours:
- Mondays to Fridays: 7:30am to 8:30pm
- Saturdays: 8am to 4pm
Closed on Sundays.
Top images via Polar Puffs and Cakes website and Instagram.
