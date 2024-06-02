Back

Polar Puffs & Cakes has waffles with flavours like cinnamon apple & black forest

Only at one outlet.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 02, 2024, 10:11 AM

Events

Polar Puffs and Cakes recently launched its series of freshly made waffles.

These waffles are only available at its One Raffles Place Polar Cafe outlet.

Here's a look at some of its offerings:

SG Breakfast (S$3)

Image via @polarpuffs_cakes on Instagram.

Waffles with kaya and thick slabs of butter.

Black Forest (S$3.80)

Image via @polarpuffs_cakes on Instagram.

There are also other flavours like Cream Cheese Oreo (S$3.20) and Apple Cinnamon (S$3.20).

Besides these premium waffle flavours, your usual classic flavours are available too.

Details

Address: One Raffles Place, #B1-01, Singapore 048616

Opening hours:

  • Mondays to Fridays: 7:30am to 8:30pm

  • Saturdays: 8am to 4pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top images via Polar Puffs and Cakes website and Instagram.

