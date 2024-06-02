Polar Puffs & Cakes has waffles with flavours like cinnamon apple & black forest

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Polar Puffs and Cakes recently launched its series of freshly made waffles.

These waffles are only available at its One Raffles Place Polar Cafe outlet.

Here's a look at some of its offerings:

SG Breakfast (S$3)

Waffles with kaya and thick slabs of butter.

Black Forest (S$3.80)

There are also other flavours like Cream Cheese Oreo (S$3.20) and Apple Cinnamon (S$3.20).

Besides these premium waffle flavours, your usual classic flavours are available too.

Details

Address: One Raffles Place, #B1-01, Singapore 048616

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 7:30am to 8:30pm

7:30am to 8:30pm Saturdays: 8am to 4pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top images via Polar Puffs and Cakes website and Instagram.