M'sia girl who tutored herself while caring for father who can't walk scores 7As & 1B in national exams

:')))

Fiona Tan | June 01, 2024, 07:50 PM

Against all odds, an 18-year-old girl achieved an impressive feat and aced Malaysia's 2023 national exam, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

Mother is sole breadwinner of family of five

The girl, Alia Mayasarah Abd Nasir, uploaded a video on TikTok which showed her receiving her SPM results with her loved ones on May 27, 2024.

The video went viral and many commended Alia for her impressive feat.

Alia told the New Straits Times that before receiving her results, she was nervous as she was afraid of disappointing her family.

But her nervousness soon became immense happiness, when Alia could be seen shedding tears of joy after realising that she had scored 7As and 1B.

Around her, her loved ones celebrated, taking turns to embrace her and congratulate her.

Alia said she mostly taught herself through resources such as YouTube as her family could not afford tuition classes. She would turn to her friends for help sometimes.

Her parents were both shoe cobblers, but her mother is now the sole breadwinner in the family of five.

Her father is unable to walk as he suffers from severe gout and kidney problems.

Alia, who is the youngest of three siblings, has to take care of her father as she is the only child still staying at home. Her sisters are in university.

Mother is her idol

Alia said she drew inspiration from her "strong" mother, whom she said is her idol.

She said her mother works hard sewing shoes on the sidewalk so that her sisters can study in a university.

She attributed her success to focusing in class, making brief notes at night, and choosing friends who also aim to succeed.

She also credited her faith — being devoted and growing closer to Allah — as her key to success.

@liliess06 alhamdulillah 🤲🏻 #spm #batch06 #resultspm #fyp ♬ original sound - lymysrh

Top image from @liliess06/TikTok

