Over 16,000 roses on display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome in Jun. 2024

Gardens by the Bay will feature over 16,000 roses of nearly 70 varieties for its fifth edition of "Rose Romance", which will run until June. 30, 2024.

This year's edition is presented in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Singapore.

It seeks to explore the rich cultural heritage of Türkiye, influenced by the ancient civilisations of Greece and Rome.

Highlights of the exhibition include the Damask rose, which is being showcased for the first time, and "black" roses, which get their name from their dark, rich, red colour.

"Rose City"

Other unique-looking roses can also be found on display.

The Rosa Sunshine Babylon Eyes are a striking varietal with just five petals. However, they feature a vibrant pink and yellow centre, which create an illusion of a flower within a flower.

There are also the Rosa Leonardo da Vinci, which boasts over 90 petals per flower in a striking shade of deep pink.

The roses are complemented by other flowers such as delphiniums, lavender, carnations and petunias.

Turkish architecture

Visitors can also experience Turkish architecture through a recreated Bodrum house with white-washed exteriors and blue accents, emblematic of Türkiye's Aegean coast.

A traditional rose distillery setup and a perfume storefront create the atmosphere of a Turkish marketplace.

Ticketing details

For Singapore residents, tickets are S$12 for adults and S$8 for children and seniors.

More information is available here.

Rose Romance 2024

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, S018953

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, till Jun. 30

Top photo via Lee Wei Lin