Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight called off due to medical issue

A boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, and former world champion Mike Tyson, 57, has been postponed as the latter's doctor advised him against training due to a recent ulcer flare-up, according to a statement.

The fight was originally scheduled for Jul. 20 at AT&T stadium in Texas, U.S. However, Tyson reportedly felt nauseous and dizzy on a Miami-to-Los Angeles flight on May 26, NBC reported.

The cause of the discomfort was said to be due to an ulcer flare-up.

"During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the statement by promoters Most Valuable Promotions read.

The statement added that both Tyson and Paul agreed to the postponement.

The new date for the fight will be announced on Jun. 7.

The match will be shown live on Netflix.

Tyson will return to training

The statement added that Tyson will return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," said Tyson.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good," he added.

Paul also added his response, saying: "My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W [sic] with a sensational finish."

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date, and those who cannot attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase.

Top photo via Most Valuable Promotions