Back

Lee Hsien Loong urges S'poreans not to believe deepfake video of him 'promoting' investment product

The deepfake video was based on images taken from the 2023 National Day Message.

Fasiha Nazren | June 02, 2024, 02:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you've seen videos of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong asking you to sign up for an investment product, it's a scam.

That is a deepfake video, according to a Facebook post by Lee on Jun. 2, 2024.

Denouncing the scam ad, Lee said that artificial and deepfake technology are "getting better by the day".

"On top of mimicking my voice and layering the fake audio over actual footage of me making last year's National Day Message, scammers even synced my mouth movements with the audio."

He added that it is "extremely worrying" as people may be fooled into thinking that he really said those words.

Lee urged his followers to not believe any scam ads featuring him or any other Singapore public office holders promoting investment products.

He also advised his followers to report them to the ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp.

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page.

Van stuck in vertical position beside tree along ECP, male driver, 50, taken to hospital

The driver was conveyed conscious to hospital.

June 03, 2024, 02:29 AM

PM Wong meets presidents of Ukraine, Timor-Leste & the Philippines, Indonesia's president-elect, US & China defence ministers

All on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 09:13 PM

President Zelensky meets President Tharman, PM Wong, Ukraine & S'pore sign Air Services Agreement

Zelensky is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 08:02 PM

Ng Eng Hen lauds Zelensky's leadership, reminds SLD that China will not have 'Glasnost moment'

Ng said the best compromise available on the Taiwan issue appeared to be a status quo of "no independence and no forced reunification".

June 02, 2024, 07:12 PM

Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S'pore on Jan. 11 & 12, 2025

They will be performing at the National Stadium.

June 02, 2024, 06:29 PM

M'sia Chinese media group looking at reducing its staff by 44%, replacing them with AI

The media group experienced its largest net loss for FY2023/24 since 1998.

June 02, 2024, 05:38 PM

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight called off due to medical issue

Oh man.

June 02, 2024, 04:39 PM

Crowd gathers at Bugis+ to see K-pop girl group Kiss of Life

Talk that shhh.

June 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

President Zelensky says Ukraine ready to help humanitarian efforts in Gaza & international laws need to be respected

He also said that Ukraine recognised both Israel and Palestine as states.

June 02, 2024, 03:28 PM

'You will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history': China's National Defense Minister Dong Jun to 'Taiwan separatists'

Dong Jun said that China valued the international order, and was a force for peace in the world.

June 02, 2024, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.