Back

President Zelensky says Ukraine ready to help humanitarian efforts in Gaza & international laws need to be respected

He also said that Ukraine recognised both Israel and Palestine as states.

Tan Min-Wei | June 02, 2024, 03:28 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the final plenary session of the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue and discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

During the question and answer session that followed, he was asked about the parallels between the invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Question

A member of the Cambodian delegation referenced previous statements by Zelensky, saying that Israel's right to defence was indisputable, and that right to self-defence was codified under the United Nations charter.

Zelensky and Western allies had also repeatedly referred to the rule of law, said the Cambodian delegate.

She was likely referring to Ukraine's accusations that Russia had breached international law in its conduct of the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky was then asked whether he thought there should be a collective call from Ukraine and its allies to the Israeli government to adhere to international humanitarian law.

In particular, the principle of proportionality, and the distinguishing between combatants and civilians, as well as the prohibiting the infliction of unnecessary suffering on the civilian Palestinian population.

And answer

Zelensky said that in order to counter any narratives and disinformation, it was necessary to look into each fact separately, and to look into the details.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was, first and foremost, “a just country” that respected international law and the United Nations charter.

He said that the conflict should not be seen as a single issue.

In the early days of the conflict, Ukraine had said Israel had the right to defend itself in the context of Hamas's terror attacks against Israeli civilians, and that was a specific case.

After that, when Israel launched a military offensive into Gaza, and there was a humanitarian crisis, Ukraine had said that it was ready to lend humanitarian help to Gaza and that there is a need to respect international laws.

Finally Zelensky said that Ukraine recognised two states, Israel and Palestine. Ukraine recognised Palestine while it was still part of the former Soviet bloc in 1988.

He added that Ukraine was willing to do everything to help Israel stop the conflict, so that civilians did not suffer.

He urged that the two periods, the Hamas attack and the current invasion of Gaza should not be mixed into a single one.

Related stories

Top image via The International Institute for Strategic Studies/YouTube

'You will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history': China's National Defense Minister Dong Jun to 'Taiwan separatists'

Dong Jun said that China valued the international order, and was a force for peace in the world.

June 02, 2024, 02:48 PM

Lee Hsien Loong urges S'poreans not to believe deepfake video of him 'promoting' investment product

The deepfake video was based on images taken from the 2023 National Day Message.

June 02, 2024, 02:07 PM

Elderly woman, 74, dies after car she was riding crashes into sheltered walkway at Yishun

The car is believed to have "self-skidded".

June 02, 2024, 01:54 PM

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa cancels world's 1st private flight around the moon

Oh no.

June 02, 2024, 12:27 PM

Cinnabon opening 3rd outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

More cinnamon buns.

June 02, 2024, 11:42 AM

Over 16,000 roses on display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome in Jun. 2024

"Rose Romance" returns for its fifth year.

June 02, 2024, 11:22 AM

I took a Mercedes-Benz E-Class for a test drive. I now understand why people own one.

What a ride.

June 02, 2024, 11:07 AM

Tanglin Mall cafe has viral cracking lattes from S$7.90

Get cracking.

June 02, 2024, 10:48 AM

Polar Puffs & Cakes has waffles with flavours like cinnamon apple & black forest

Only at one outlet.

June 02, 2024, 10:11 AM

Ukraine's Zelensky meets Indonesia's Prabowo at S'pore Shangri-La Dialogue

He invited Indonesia's president-elect to this Global Peace Summit to be held later in June.

June 02, 2024, 09:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.