Crowd gathers at Bugis+ to see K-pop girl group Kiss of Life

Talk that shhh.

Ruth Chai | Livia Soh | June 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

Throngs of fans showed up for K-pop girl group Kiss of Life's fan sign event, held at Bugis+ atrium on Jun. 2.

A total of 50 winners were selected from fans who purchased Kiss of Life's album from organiser House of Kpop's website.

When Mothership went down at around 12pm, several levels of the mall were filled with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the group.

Kiss of Life

The girls were at the event at around 12:30pm and were seen interacting with their Singaporean fans.

Photo by Livia Soh.

At around 2:30pm, they treated the audience with a performance of their song "Midas Touch".

@mothership.nova @KISS OF LIFE’s truly giving us ✨life✨ #tiktoksg #singaporeconcert #sgconcert #kissoflife #키스오브라이프 #KIOF #JULIE #쥴리 #NATTY #나띠 #BELLE #벨 #HANEUL #하늘 #Midas_Touch_Challenge #kissoflifesingapore ♬ Midas Touch - KISS OF LIFE

