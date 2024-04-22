Star Awards 2024: We count how many times people thank Doreen, Ivy, Ada & Jae

Those who caught the Star Awards 2024 on Apr. 21 might've noticed four names that kept popping up during people's thank you speeches.

Doreen, Ivy, Ada, and Jae.

If you're wondering who these people are, they're pretty much the bigwigs of the industry.

Who are they?

Doreen Neo is the Chief Talent Officer at Mediacorp. She oversees all talent management and practices.

Ivy Low is the head of The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which manages the company's celebs.

Ada Koh is an artiste manager who has been around for some time and hangs out with the celebs often.

Jae Leaw is listed as the assistant lead of celebrity management at Mediacorp on her LinkedIn profile.

Out of curiosity, we decided to keep track of how many times they were thanked and by whom.

Thanks Doreen

Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Zhang Yaodong, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Desmond Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

James Seah, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Thanks Ivy

Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Zhang Yaodong, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Desmond Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

James Seah, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Thanks Ada

Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Zhang Yaodong, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Thanks Jae

Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

James Seah, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Total number of thanks received

Doreen: 8

Ivy: 8

Ada: 6

Jae: 6

You're welcome.

Top images via Mediacorp