Back

Star Awards 2024: We count how many times people thank Doreen, Ivy, Ada & Jae

Information you never knew you needed.

Julia Yee | April 22, 2024, 12:18 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Those who caught the Star Awards 2024 on Apr. 21 might've noticed four names that kept popping up during people's thank you speeches.

Doreen, Ivy, Ada, and Jae.

If you're wondering who these people are, they're pretty much the bigwigs of the industry.

Who are they?

Doreen Neo is the Chief Talent Officer at Mediacorp. She oversees all talent management and practices.

Ivy Low is the head of The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which manages the company's celebs.

Ada Koh is an artiste manager who has been around for some time and hangs out with the celebs often.

Jae Leaw is listed as the assistant lead of celebrity management at Mediacorp on her LinkedIn profile.

Out of curiosity, we decided to keep track of how many times they were thanked and by whom.

Thanks Doreen

  • Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

  • Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

  • He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

  • Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Zhang Yaodong, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Desmond Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • James Seah, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Thanks Ivy

  • Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

  • Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

  • He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

  • Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Zhang Yaodong, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Desmond Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • James Seah, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Thanks Ada

  • Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

  • Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

  • He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

  • Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Zhang Yaodong, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Thanks Jae

  • Ayden Sng, "Most Popular Rising Stars"

  • Jeremy Chan, "Best Actor" for "All That Glitters"

  • He Ying Ying, "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes"

  • Romeo Tan, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • James Seah, "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

  • Jeremy Chan (again), "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes"

Total number of thanks received

Doreen: 8

Ivy: 8

Ada: 6

Jae: 6

You're welcome.

Top images via Mediacorp

8 highlights from Star Awards 2024 for those who didn't sit through all 3 hours

Friendship bracelets, Onew, trophy-holding tutorial and shoutouts to pets.

April 22, 2024, 12:06 AM

Star Awards 2024: No-holds barred review of celebs' outfits

Time for the Walk of Fame.

April 21, 2024, 11:59 PM

Star Awards 2024 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

April 21, 2024, 08:13 PM

Taiwanese wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race', Taiwan's incoming & outgoing presidents send congratulations

Nymphia Wind is the first Taiwanese contestant and winner of the popular reality competition show.

April 21, 2024, 07:08 PM

M'sia woman, 39, arrested for splashing hot water on man with Down syndrome man while in lift

The suspect and victim, who lived in the same apartment, never interacted before this encounter.

April 21, 2024, 06:34 PM

23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for banned drugs before Tokyo Olympics

The accusation was that the results were swept under the rug.

April 21, 2024, 06:14 PM

HDB balcony listed for rent for S$380 a month slammed as 'inhuman'

The post was taken down.

April 21, 2024, 05:44 PM

2.5km underground tunnels being built to connect Changi Airport T2 & future T5

This will connect T5 with the rest of the airport.

April 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

US lawmakers pass bill that could completely ban TikTok in 1 year

ByteDance given 1 year instead of 6 months to sell TikTok.

April 21, 2024, 04:23 PM

S'porean rower Saiyidah Aisyah, 36, qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

She qualified for her first Olympic Games eight years ago.

April 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.