Star Awards 2024: Who are Doreen, Ivy & Ada, & why is everyone going to thank them?

If you're watching the Star Awards on Apr. 21, you'll probably hear the names Doreen, Ivy and Ada being mentioned multiple times throughout the ceremony.

But who are these elusive people just about everyone wants to thank?

First up, Doreen:

She is the Chief Talent Officer at Mediacorp, and oversees all talent management and practices in the company.

In short, she's somewhat the big, big boss of all the artistes.

Next, we have Ivy:

She's listed as the head of The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which, as its name suggests, manages the company's celebs.

Last but not least, Ada:

She's a TCA artiste manager who has been around for some time, and hangs out with the celebs pretty often.

This year, there might be one more name you'll be hearing all night: Jae.

She's listed as the assistant lead of celebrity management at Mediacorp on her LinkedIn profile.

While she's been at the broadcaster for slightly over a year, she was previously with Catwalk Asia — aka the home of celebs such as Fann Wong and Christopher Lee — for years.

Now you know.

Those who probably thanked Doreen, Ivy and Ada last year:

Top photo from Mediacorp